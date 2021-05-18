Lampeter-Strasburg pitcher Gehrig Harsh is named after Lou Gehrig, but he could be called Uncle Charley, because that’s what they called curveballs back in the day, and curveballs are Harsh’s speciality.

Armed with that breaking ball and some considerable resolve, Harsh fought through some early struggles and many deep counts and gave his teammates time to rally to a 5-2 defeat of Lancaster Catholic in a Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinal playoff game at Ephrata Tuesday.

“Gehrig just fights, but that’s true of all our guys,’’ L-S coach Jeffrey Swarr said. “They’re out there to just enjoy competing.’’

The Pioneers (16-5) advance to Thursday’s L-L championship game, a 7 p.m. start, against Manheim Central, also at Ephrata.

Central beat Manheim Township in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

L-S went through a midseason stretch of four losses in six games, and has won nine straight since, facts to which Swarr (half-seriously) claimed ignorance.

“I think the explanation is there’s no expectations,’’ he said. “You’re just going to play pitch to pitch and these guys have done an awesome job of that.’’

Catholic (13-6) led 1-0 into the fifth inning, having scored in the first, as Harsh labored a bit, on singles by Matt Oleskowitz and Nick Trott and Luis Correa’s sacrifice bunt.

“I was just clearing my head, from a couple things in the beginning where I couldn’t find it,’’ Harsh said. “Then I got rolling.’’

The decisive fifth started with Caleb Guyer pinch-hitting for Harsh, suggesting a pitching change might be coming. Guyer walked and was sacrificed to second by Joey Doolittle.

That set the stage for some clutch at-bats and big hits, RBI doubles by Alec Knapp and Braedon Karpathios and an RBI single by Jake Long.

The flurry gave the Pioneers a 3-1 lead they’d never give up.

It wasn’t the factor that kept Harsh in the game, though.

“He hasn’t had a lot of at-bats this year,’’ Swarr said. “Caleb has had some good ones, and the message to our guys is if they step on the bus they need to be prepared to contribute.’’

Harsh endorsed it.

“Coach made it clear that that was the best choice and I said, ‘Let’s roll with it.’ ’’ he said.

L-S scratched out another run in the sixth on walks and wild pitches. Catholic matched that one on Devin Atkinson’s towering RBI triple in the bottom of the inning.

The Pioneers tacked one last run on in the seventh on Karpathios’ second double. He scored on Owen Fikkert’s sac fly.

Harsh allowed four hits in five and two-thirds innings, and was relieved by his brother Peyton. Who was named for Peyton Manning.

“It’s him and Walter Payton, actually, but they took the E from Peyton Manning,’’ Gehrig said.

Manheim Central 3, Manheim Township 2: In a tense battle before an overflow crowd, Central handed the Blue Streaks their first loss of the year.

The Barons (19-1) won it in the fifth inning, on two walks and an RBI double by Mason Weaver.

Township (20-1) had put together a two-run top of the fifth to tie the game on clutch singles by Michael Heckman, Kyle Musser and Drew Sassaman.

Colton Book, Central’s Stony Brook-bound pitching ace, reached the 100-pitch mark in the sixth, left with the lead and got the win, although reliever Wyatt Becker got four critical outs in relief.

Each side is first in their District Three power-ratings in their class, Central in 5A and Township in 6A.