Lampeter-Strasburg and Ephrata couldn’t have been much closer at the top of Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League this spring, a fact reflected in voting for the all-section team by section coaches.

L-S won the section title, thanks largely to two head-to-head wins with the Mounts that went down to the last pitch. Ephrata had the better postseason, reaching the championship game of the L-L playoffs and quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament.

Ephrata also edged the Pioneers in all-section choices, 6-5, unless you count honorable mentions, in which case it’s a fitting 7-7 tie.

Ephrata catcher Coy Schwanger may have been the section MVP, considering a junior year in which he hit .419 with 26 RBI, a 1.112 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentages) and 13 extra-base hits, including a game-changing home run in the Mounts’ state-tournament upset of Bethel Park.

Ephrata pitchers Tanner McCracken and Brody Martin made the team, McCracken going 9-1 with a 2.91 ERA., and Martin going 7-5 with a 1.83 and a defeat, in the league playoffs, of Class 6A state champion Warwick.

Also making the team from Ephrata were its entire, defensively superb outfield: Aaron Hershberger (.361, team-high 33 RBI), Ryan Bromirski (.420, 24 RBI) and Dawson Shelley (.299, .441 on-base percentage).

L-S infielder Jason Long would also get some MVP voters. Long, a junior infieider/pitcher, hit .403 with four home runs and a 1.082 OPS and had three pitching wins. He was the only L-L player chosen to the Pennsylvania team for the Big 26 all-star games.

L-S pitcher Peyton Harsh went 5-0 with a 1.21 ERA. His brother Gehrig made the team as an infielder after hitting .342 and earning three pitching wins in 48 innings of starts and relief work.

Isaiah Parido, a senior outfielder from L-S, hit .342 with a .477 OBP and 1.083 OPS. SS Gio Malatesta hit .354 for the Pioneers with a 942 OPS and 10 stolen bases.

Also making the first team: Conestoga Valley pitcher Owen Fisher, who had a 2.17 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 29 innings; infielder Connor Esbenshade, who hit .348 with a .458 OBP; and infielder Sam Thompson, who hit .340 with a 1.022 OPS.

Solanco junior Tyler Burger made the grade after hitting .311 with a 2.14 ERA on the mound.

Three Elizabethtown Bears were honored: senior outfielder Mitch Garber, who hit .348 and played errorless defense; pitcher Isaiah Shayter, a freshman who struck out 44 batters in 31.1 innings; and infielder Jon Hinkle, who hit .441.

Honorable mentions: Elizabethtown pitcher Alex Baker; catchers Nate Harnish of Solanco and Andrew Whitehead of L-S, infielders Griffin Gonzalez of Lebanon, Drew Hurst of Ephrata and Luis Perez Alfaro of Elizabethtown, and Lebanon outfielder Yostin Guerrero.