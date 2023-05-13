With the game on the line, the baseball found Lampeter-Strasburg’s Logan Leaman, a sophomore roaming left field for the first time, at least in a varsity game.

Leaman had to navigate the deepest part of left at Ephrata’s War Memorial field before making a leaping, straining catch, his back against the fence, that gave his team a 3-2 win over Hempfield in the semifinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs Saturday.

The ball Leaman caught was the hardest-hit of the game, off the bat of Hempfield three-hole hitter Stephen Katch. With the bases loaded. And L-S starting pitcher Jason Long on a verge of the pitch-count limit.

That’s how close it was

The Pioneers aren’t about velocity, exit or otherwise. They dwell on the little things.

“Anybody can look at our box score,’’ said L-S coach Jeffrey Swarr. “We are a team that is based on pitching and defense.’’

The result advanced the Pioneers (16-6) to Monday’s L-L championship game (7 p.m., Clipper Magazine Stadium) opposite Ephrata, which held off Lancaster Catholic 6-4 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

L-S probably eliminated the favorite. The Section One champion Black Knights (17-5) had won seven of eight including a 13-3, Mercy-Rule defeat of Northern Lebanon in the quarterfinals. They were bidding to add a league baseball title to a basketball title in the winter and Section One football championship in the fall.

Both semifinals were delayed an hour by rain that came and went and came again throughout the day.

In the opener, Long was his usual gritty self, allowing one earned run in a complete game. Before the seventh, his diciest moment came in the second inning, when he twisted an ankle fielding a ball and then wheeling to throw on the wet turf.

“When I threw a pitch to check it, definitely, when it landed, it felt unstable,’’ Long admitted. “The trainer did a great job wrapping it up.’’

L-S had scored in the top of the second on Luke Brenneman’s double and a single by Kyler Branco. They added single runs in the third and fourth with timely hits coming from Leaman, Justin White, Will Bailey and Peyton Harsh.

They didn’t have another hit, but Long got 11 ground-ball outs, and his defense turned two double plays.

“I felt pretty good, but, I mean, it was our team today,’’ Long said. “Without (our defense) I don’t finish the game.’’

He, or they, nursed a shutout into the seventh. But the Knights started that inning with back-to-back-to-back singles by Aiden Rodenberger, Chuck Sheerer and Michael Rieker.

Swarr wasn’t thinking bullpen.

“(Long) has worked hard and earned that right,’’ he said. “That;s why he’s our number one.’’

Long got a strikeout, but back at the top of the order, Pete Fiore delivered

a sac fly RBI. Josh Toole then walked to re-load the bases. Katch followed, and sent to drive to left that came within a couple feet of a walk-off winner.

Ephrata 6, Lancaster Catholic 4: The Mounts (18-4) scored all their runs in the first four innings, getting big games from top-of-the-order guys Tyler McCracken (3-for-4, two RBI, two runs) and Coy Schwanger (1-for-3, two runs).

It was 6-0 at that point, but the Crusaders were far from finished, and Ephrata coach Adrian Shelley ended up using four pitchers, in order, a senior (McCracken), junior (Dillon Shortuse), sophomore (Nathan Savage) and freshman (Camryn Simes).

The latter three of those worked in the seventh, which Catholic’s Dylan Banzhof led off with a single.

An out later Nate Wingenroth and Chase Danielson singled, Banzhof scoring. Danielson then stole second, a bold move in that moment, by Catholic coach Steve Remley, that worked. Especially since the throw to second got through to the outfield, allowing Wingenroth to score, making it 6-4.

Levi Hackman then singled Danielson to third, and the Mounts seemed to be leaking oil.

With a freshman on the mound and a catcher who had just made a throwing error, Shelley called for a pitch-out. Hackman took off for second, and the aforementioned catcher, Ethan Gola, fired to second to get the second out.

The freshman, Simes, induced a pop-up to end it.

“When I saw (the hitter) was going to fake-bunt on the first pitch,’’ Shelley said, “I thought, you know, fool us once, that’s on us, …’’