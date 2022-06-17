STATE COLLEGE - State 3A baseball champion Central has a pitcher, Griffin Snowberger, who went 10-0 this season with an 0.83 earned-run average.

Didn’t need him here Friday. Another Dragon, Tyler Helsel, was 4-0 with an 0.75. He threw exactly two pitches, and only because the Dragons’ starter, Devon Boyles, lost connection to the strike zone in the final inning of his team’s 13-2 defeat of Lancaster Catholic at Penn State’s Lubrano Park.

Central, of Martinsburg, in District Six, not far from Altoona and Johnnstown, is by all accounts and appearances a truly great high school team. It’s probably in the discussion with 6A state champ Warwick and maybe 5A Bethel Park for the best in the state, regardless of class.

The Dragons have a CF/leadoff man, Paxton Kling, who could be an early-round pick in next month’s major-league draft, if he doesn’t accept an offer to attend LSU.

But the most important fact about the Dragons - other than that they’re 27-0 - is probably this: They got all the way to Friday’s state final with just one pitcher, Snowberger, having thrown as many as 30 innings.

That’s remarkable, given everything a high school baseball season in Pennsylvania can do to teenage arms.

Let’s think about that, in the context of what the Lancaster-Lebanon League pulled off this spring.

You know the basics: The L-L had one state champion (Warwick), one finalist (Catholic), one semifinalist (Donegal) and five quarterfinalists (those three plus Manheim Central and Ephrata).

None of those five won the league championship. That trophy went to Manheim Township, which lost 1-0 to eventual finalist Bethlehem Liberty in the first round of states.

Of those six teams, Township and Donegal were the two who apparently kept their pitching core together from March through June, the Blue Streaks with J.T. Weaver, Fisher Druck and Wake Forest commit Ben Shenosky, and the Indians with a monster year from junior Jaden Fabien and solid work from Nick Eichelbeger, Jon Holmes, et al.

Both of Manheim Central’s aces, Colton Rohrer and Jared Murry, went through late-season bouts of illness and/or arm soreness. Yet the Barons won section and district titles and, again, got to the state quarters.

Catholic went nearly half the season, and the more important half, without presumed co-ace Brandon Wingenroth, who will play in this ballpark next season for Penn State.

In the postseason, coach Steve Remley gave the ball, again and again, to junior lefty Noah Zimmerman, and to a lesser extent Levi Hackman, in Wingenroth’s stead, and got all the way to the state final.

Remley said Wingenroth, who’s also among the L-L’s best hitters and defensive shortstops, was “about 50/50,’’ to pitch Friday if needed.

Wingenroth seemed dubious. “My shoulder’s pretty tight,’’ he said.

“He controls the defense for us,’’ Remley said. “We felt like Levi was the next option (after Zimmerman).’’

Same deal for Warwick.

In the winter, the Warriors figured they had co-aces and big, power arms in lefty Matt Seibert and righty Matt Williams.

“When you go into a season with two guys like that, you can basically go into three games in a week knowing two of them are covered,’’ said coach Bill Weismandel.

But Williams injured his shoulder in February. He did not throw in a game this season until Thursday.

“We have a lot of good pitchers, a lot of guys who’ve come through, and we’ve had to mix-and-match a little,’’ Weismandel said.

That is, until Seibert reached his pitch-limit ceiling Thursday, though six innings, Warwick holding on to what had been a 6-0 lead and was now 6-4.

After an amazing season of juggling options and patching over cracks, by Weismandel, his team and a lot of the league’s players and coaches, he gave Williams the ball in the tightest spot, for the highest stakes.

A few minutes later, Williams wore a gold medal as he delivered a shrugging but memorable quote.

“I felt great,’’ he said. “It didn’t feel weird. I’m a baseball player, you know?”

We have a bumper crop of them.