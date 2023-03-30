LNP|LancasterOnline sports writers Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart are joined by Dave Byrne to chat everything L-L spring sports, including softball, Byrne's beat, plus a look at baseball, boys volleyball, boys tennis, track and field and more.

The 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League spring sports season has arrived, and the first L-L Spring Sports Roundtable show -- sponsored by Substitute Teacher Service -- is cued up and ready to preview all the action.

To watch the full show, click on the "play" button on the video above.

