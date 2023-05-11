The postseason is in the air.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart are back to chat everything L-L League playoffs, as the calendar quickly approaches mid-May and the race for championship gold trophies really begins heating up.

In this week's episode: Tennis talk, with Hempfield's Cooper Lehman and Lancaster Country Day's Nile Abadir successfully defending their district singles championships; the league playoff brackets are a go in boys and girls lacrosse; previewing the L-L League track and field finals, which are set for this coming weekend; a look at the baseball playoff bracket, and the softball teams closing in on league playoff bids; and the volleyball races going right down to the wire.