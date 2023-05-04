The calendar has flipped to May, which means playoff jockeying and postseason action has enveloped the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart return to chat all things L-L League spring sports. This week's topics: More hardware handed out in boys tennis, including the league's singles and doubles champions being crowned; more impressive times and distances in track and field; section champs being decided in boys and girls lacrosse; the volleyball races are coming down to the wire; and softball and baseball diamond notables.

Also in this episode, seven local players earned all-state status in boys basketball.