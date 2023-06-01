As the calendar flips to June, there are still multiple Lancaster-Lebanon League teams and athletes duking it out for championships.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart are back to chat everything L-L League spring sports, and there's still plenty to talk about.

In this week's episode: Wrapping up the PIAA track and field state finals; a PIAA tennis doubles state championship for a pair of Lancaster Country Day standouts; Warwick, Manheim Township and Northern Lebanon prepping for the state baseball playoffs; a District 3 softball title-game appearance for a pair of L-L League squads; more success on the lacrosse pitch for both Manheim Township teams; and Warwick, Cedar Crest and Manheim Central reaching the district volleyball semifinals -- and looking for more.