More postseason play and more championships to discuss this week, as Lancaster-Lebanon League teams and athletes continue on in the spring sports playoffs.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart are back to chat everything spring sports as the calendar quickly approaches June.

In this week's show: Chatting L-L League baseball (and a league title for Ephrata) and softball (and a league title for Warwick) and which teams are still standing in the District 3 playoffs; wrapping up the District 3 track and field finals, with a big haul for L-L League athletes; a state tennis team title for Lancaster Country Day; Manheim Township clinching boys and girls league lacrosse crowns; and Manheim Central earning league volleyball gold, and which teams are left in the district brackets.