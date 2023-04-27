The first gold trophy of the Lancaster-Lebanon League spring sports season has been handed out, as Lancaster Country Day claimed the boys tennis team title with a victory over Cedar Crest. The tennis playoffs continue this week with the start of the league's singles and doubles tournaments.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart return to talk about everything L-L League spring athletics. This week's topics include: Country Day's team tennis title; baseball and softball section races and hot pitchers and hitters from around the league; boys and girls lacrosse leaders; some top performers from track and field circles; and how the volleyball standings are shaping up.