For many Lancaster-Lebanon League teams and athletes, it's the third full week of section play in spring sports around the area, and some races are beginning to take shape, and some teams and players are quickly emerging.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart are back to chat all things L-L League spring sports, including: Some fast starts on the track and in the field; races heating up in baseball and softball; playoffs approaching quickly in tennis; key games on the lacrosse slate; and movers and shakers on the volleyball court.