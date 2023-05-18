Championship fever. Catch it.

Gold trophies and medals are being earned and handed out all across the L-L League spring sports landscape, with everyone now immersed in full playoff mode.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart are back to talk everything spring sports, as the school year barrels toward the finish line and athletes continue their push to polish off spring sports in style.

In this week's episode: More success on the tennis court for rampaging Lancaster Country Day; the L-L League boys and girls lacrosse title games are set; the L-L League boys volleyball championship match is on tap; Ephrata is your L-L League baseball champ; the L-L League softball finale is coming up; and local track and field athletes are gearing up for the district championships.