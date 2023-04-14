Penn Manor ended a tough week in triumphant fashion, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Hempfield, 7-6, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game in Millersville.

The Comets entered the week as the league’s only undefeated team, but lost in section games to Manheim Twp. Monday and Warwick Wednesday.

Trailing 6-4 with three outs left, the Comets put together a rally that included RBI singles by Grant Fry and Isaac Braegelman and a walk-off game-winner by Spencer Stuart.

Critically, Bruce Avery pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh for the winners, now 3-2 in the section, 7-1 overall. Hempfield is 7-2, 4-1 and now tied in the loss column with Warwick in the section.

Lampeter-Strasburg 7, Conestoga Valley 0: Anthony Turek pitched a complete-game no-hitter as the Pioneers retained a share of the Section Two lead.

Turek, a junior righthander, struck out six, walked two and needed just 80 pitches. He is now 3-0 with an 0.33 earned-run average. He also doubled, out of the leadoff spot, got hit by pitches twice and scored two runs.

The Pioneers (7-3, 4-1) had just five hits, but broke it open with a five-run seventh.

Lancaster Catholic 3, Pequea Valley 0: At around this time a year ago, Lancaster Catholic pitcher Noah Zimmerman got on a roll that propelled the Crusaders all the way to the Class AAA state finals.

Zimmerman looked a lot like that guy Friday, in dominating a good Pequea Valley lineup as Catholic beat the Braves 3-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four game in Kinzers.

Zimmerman pitched a four-hitter, all singles, striking out 14 against one walk. He got into the seventh inning before hitting the 100-pitch mark and giving way to Nate Wingenroth, who go the final two outs.

Catholic (5-0 in the section, 4-0 overall) got two-hit games from Dylan Banzhof and nine-hole hitter Reese VanScoten. Banzhof and Wingenroth, who reached base three times, had RBI.

The Crusaders are alone in first place and own wins over apparent contenders Pequea Valley and Northern Lebanon, who each have two section losses.

Cocalico 9, Manheim Central 0: The Eagles scored seven in the first inning, got a superbly-pitched game from Trent Dickson, and rolled over the suddenly-struggling Barons.

Dickson threw a six-inning two-hitter, striking out nine. Ferguson had a double, a walk, a runs scored and an RBI. Dickson scored twice, and Colton Oberholtzer went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

The Eagles are 2-3, 3-6.

Manheim Central 3-2, 5-4, has lost three of four.