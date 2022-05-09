With no championships to play for or playoff berths to lock up, Warwick’s baseball team kept on keeping on Monday.

The Warriors (16-2) ended the regular season with a 5-3 defeat of Manheim Township in Lititz.

They were already the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One champions, and held the number two seed for the upcoming District Three Class 6A playoffs. They have nothing else on the schedule between now and Saturday’s first round of the L-L playoffs.

“They really do have a very good mentality of coming into every game to win,’’ said Warwick coach Bill Weismandel. “If it’s Township, great. If it’s Hempfield, great - whoever it is, they just want to win, and I think that’s helped them be successful this year.’’

It was a slightly bigger game for Township (15-4). The Blue Streaks are ranked third in the district and have apparently clinched a league playoff berth, although with a tough game with Manheim Central scheduled for Tuesday, coach Matt Kirchoff wasn’t quite ready to call that a mathematical lock, given the tiebreaker - district rank through Wednesday’s games.

The good part of this week, for the Streaks, is warming up for the postseason by going toe-to-toe with, perhaps, the L-L’s two best teams on back-to-back nights. The tough part Monday was holding an explosive Warwick lineup relatively in check, threatening often, but having four runners thrown out on the bases.

“The kids are trying to make so many plays,’’ Kirchoff said. “It’s just, maybe, a little overaggressiveness, not fully understanding the situation, who’s coming up next.

Township scored two in the first on walks, a Fisher Druck RBI single and Ben Shenosky’s sac fly.

Warwick got two in the second on back-to-back doubles by Seth Adomnik and Chance Montgomery.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth, the first pitch of which Nick Slogik sent over the fence in left. More than any other L-L team, the long ball is a key piece of the Warwick arsenal.

Warwick got a working margin an inning later on singles by Matt Seibert and Chase Martin and a critical error.

Weismandel used five pitchers, which was according to the pre-game plan. Also part of the plan was having Seibert, a hard-throwing lefty and one of Warwick’s aces, available to close the game in the seventh.

Township and Central could play again Saturday, in the league quarterfinals, as Section One runner-up and Section Three champ.

Warwick will host Donegal, the formidable Section Three runner-up. Section champs host all four quarterfinals. Game times are to be determined.

Weismandel said he’ll give his guys Tuesday off, then practice Wednesday through Friday. Both he and Kirchoff said they haven’t made their pitching choices yet

The season’s decisive games are coming fast.