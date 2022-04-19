Warwick’s baseball team is on a roll.

The Warriors won their eighth straight Tuesday, defeating Manheim Township 10-5 in Neffsville.

Both clubs gave the ball to top-line pitchers, Matt Seibert for Warwick and Ben Shenosky for Township, but the hitters fared better on this night.

The Warriors led 9-0 through their half of the fourth inning against a pitching staff that had allowed 15 runs this season before Tuesday.

Nick Slogik had a home run and four RBI for the Warriors. Batting leadoff, David Woolley went 2-for-2 with two walks and scored three times. Warwick stranded just three baserunners.

Township got a solo home run from Ryan Flury to lead off a four-run sixth inning. J.T. Weaver continued to hit for the Blue Streaks, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Warwick is 8-1 overall, 5-0 and two games clear of the pack in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Township, which had won six in a row, is 8-2, 3-2.

Manheim Central 15, Pequea Valley 0: Another night, another no-hitter for the Barons, in a non-league game shortened to four innings by the Mercy Rule.

Cayde Connelly pitched his team’s fourth hitless game of the year, striking out four. Connelly had also combined with Connor Rohrer and Jared Murray of the club’s first no-hitter of the season.

Connelly also homered for Central (4-0, 9-1). Andrew Harrison went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Ky Watson had a double and two RBI, and Nolan Book went 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.

Donegal 1, Cocalico 0: The Indians stayed within a game in the loss column of Manheim Central in L-L Section Three by winning a pitcher’s duel in Mount Joy.

Donegal (6-1, 3-1) scored in the sixth on a double by Alex Eisenberger and an RBI single by Brock Hammaker.

Jaden Fabian pitched the shutout, scattering six hits, striking out five and walking none in a complete game. Cocalico pitcher Brycen Flinton was excellent in defeat, striking out 10 and allowing just four hits.