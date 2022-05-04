The stretch drive of the regular season in Lancaster-Lebanon League lost some of its drama Wednesday, thanks to Lancaster Catholic and Warwick.

Catholic beat Annville-Cleona 10-3 to win the L-L Section Four title.

Warwick, meanwhile, clinched the L-L Section One crown with an 8-1 defeat of Hempfield.

A Warwick loss would have opened the possibility of a furious finish in Section One, where Hempfield, Manheim Township and Penn Manor entered Wednesday with life.

Catholic-A-C, by contrast, was a straightforward section championship game, and A-C won the first meeting between the two, April 8, with the same pitcher, Isaac Good, starting on the mound.

“For myself, after April 8, I had this one circled,’’ said Steve Remley, Catholic’s first-year head coach. “We knew it was going to come down to Annville, and I thought we had the right approach across the board.’’

It was the Crusaders’ seventh straight win, and their seventh straight section title. They are first in the power rankings in District Three Class AAA with three non-league games remaining.

Annville-Cleona (9-8, 6-2) ranked sixth in AAA heading into Wednesday, with three non-league games left. Only six qualify in AAA.

A-C pitchers walked seven batters and hit three, with Catholic (15-2 overall, 7-1 in Section Four) cashing in those opportunities.

Levi Hackman delivered a two-run single in the first inning after two walks and a HBP. Catholic scored three more in the second on another walk and HBP, plus an error, and singles by Chase Danielson and Noah Zimmerman.

It was 5-1 until the sixth, when Catholic broke it open with five runs, the big blow a bases-loaded double by Zimmerman, who had a big day at the plate and on the mound.

Zimmerman, a junior lefty, wasn’t quite as sharp as in the Crusaders’ signature 1-0 defeat of powerful Manheim Central April 13, but he got it done, allowing four hits and striking out seven before coming up against the 100-pitch limit in the seventh.

“We did get into some deep counts, but he was able to keep them off balance,’’ Remley said.

“A couple times we went with 3-2 sliders, and it worked for him. He was a decent Noah, and that’s what we needed.’’

Alex Lingle went 2-for-4 with a two-run double for the Dutchmen.

At Lititz, Warwick locked up its first Section One title since 2014 with its 15th win in its last 16 tries.

Matt Seibert pitched a complete-game four-hitter and was among five Warriors with multi-hit games, along with David Wooley, Aaron Hess, Matt Williams and Chance Montgomery.

Warwick (15-2, 8-1) hosts Manheim Township (14-3, 6-3) Friday in a game that could factor into district seeding.

The Warriors rank third and Blue Streaks fourth in 6A. Township beat Cedar Crest 10-0 Wednesday.