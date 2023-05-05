The table-setting was exquisite in Landisville Friday.

Shortstop Pete Fiore and catcher Josh Toole, the top two hitters in Hempfield’s batting order, made out exactly once and scored six times in the Black Knights’ 7-4 defeat of Manheim Township in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game.

Fiore was 1-for-2 with a double and two walks and scored three times in the game’s first four innings. Toole was 2-for-2, walked twice and also scored three times in the game’s first four innings.

“Peter is such an unselfish player, a great teammate,’’ said Hempfield coach Jeremy Morrison. “He has my ultimate respect. Josh has done a great job as a catcher, and he’s learning that people pitch around him, and try to get him out by having him get himself out. Today was a great day for both of them.’’

They didn’t do it alone. Once tables are set someone gets to feast, and Stephen Katch had two doubles and three RBI. Drew Benchich had a two-run double and Logan Harelson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Harelson pitched into the sixth inning, striking out nine. Morrison said had didn’t no what he postseason rotation would be, but the league playoffs begin Thursday, at which point Harelson would be working on five day’s rest. He threw a modest 87 pitches.

He did walk six, and Township scored and verged on serious rallies in the fourth and sixth.

Nick Tomlinson homered to lead off the fourth, a legit shot to left, and Township scored again in the inning on singles by Gavin Glass and Connors and an RBI grounder.

Harelson walked two of the first three he faced in the sixth, and Tyler Mulholland delivered his second RBI of the night with a single, followed by another run on a throwing error. Reliever Aiden Rodenberger then got a couple of strikeouts to end the threat.

Hempfield (15-4 overall, 12-2 in Section One) is enjoying a victory lap, having long since locked up the Section One title.

Still very much to be determined is second place, which comes with a berth in the L-L playoffs. After Penn Manor’s 3-1 defeat of Warwick Friday, Township, Warwick and Penn Manor are tied for second at 8-6.

Township seemed on the verge of locking up that spot when it beat Hempfield Tuesday, but the Blue Streaks have lost three straight since.

Part of that has been brutal luck with the schedule. Tuesday’s Hempfield-Township game was postponed last Wednesday, but had to be pushed forward six days due to other postponements.

The upshot is Streaks have played five days in a row, and by Monday, will have played eight games in nine days.

Penn Manor hosts Hempfield Monday, the last day of the regular season. Township hosts McCaskey, winless in the section, and Warwick is at Cedar Crest.

Township (10-7 overall) holds the tiebreaker edge over Penn Manor based on two head–to-head wins in three tries. Warwick swept the season series with Township, and Penn Manor gets the tiebreaker over Warwick, which it beat twice.

Penn Manor 3, Warwick 1: The Comets scored three in the first and pitcher Bryce Avery made it stand up, pitching a four-hitter and striking out seven.

Penn Manor (12-7, 8-6) got an RBI double in the decisive first inning, and Spencer Stuart drive in the other two.

Warwick is now 10-7 overall.