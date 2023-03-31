After a wobbly start to the season, Lancaster Catholic’s baseball team looked a lot like its expected self Friday.

The Crusaders rolled last Littlestown, 9-1 in their home opener.

Catholic won 23 games last year, including the L-L Section Four and District Three Class AAA titles and a run to the AAA state final.

It lost at presumed AAA rival Trinity last week, but bounced back in style behind its foundational players, pitcher Noah Zimmerman and centerfielder Nate Wingenroth.

Zimmerman pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10, although he did allow the Thunderbolts’ only run. Wingenroth and Jackson Gates pitched the sixth and seventh innings.

Wingenroth went 1-for-3 with two runs. In eight plate appearances this season, he has three hits including a double and triple, two walks and a stolen base.

Ty George went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI, and Dylan Banzhof had two hits, scored a run and drove one in.

Manheim Township 6, Solanco 0: Apparently dissatisfied with the new L-L scheduling format that calls for three meetings per season with section rivals, Manheim Township and Solanco opened this season with two non-league meetings with each other.

Solanco won the opener 4-3 Tuesday in Quarryville. Township, behind the pitching of Eckman, returned the favor Friday in Neffsville.

Eckman got one out into the seventh inning, and left at 105 pitches. He allowed three hits and struck out 10. He gave way to Leed, who got the final two outs, one by strikeout.

Township, 1-1, had nine hits, including two each by Gavin Glass and Nicholas Tomlinson. The four four hitters in the Township order, Tyler Mullholland, Ryan Brader, Ben Connors and Ty Jenkins, all hit safely and either scored or drive in runs.

Jenkins stole home. Mullholland and Glass had RBI doubles.

Solanco, which played its third game this week, is 1-2.

Pequea Valley 8, Tulpehocken 1: The Braves’ strong start continued. They’re 3-0, having outscored their opponents 27-1, and the run allowed, Friday, was unearned.

Peyton Temple pitched the first two innings and Stephen Smucker the last five for Pequea. The combined to allowed two hits and strike out 15.

The Braves kept raking - Cristian Smucker, Myles Furlong, Temple and Nick Ammon had two hits each to lead a 13-hit attack. Ammon and Elijah Smucker drove in three runs each. Temple was 2-for-3 with two walks and scored three times.

Donegal 8, Eastern York 0: The Indians scored five in the second inning and rolled to their second win in three tries.

Three pitchers, Caden Evans, Brock Hammaker and Zach Park, combined on a two-hitter. Evans started, went four innings and got the win.

Coy Allman went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI. Darren Ortman had a double and two RBI, and Alex Eisenberger drove in two.

Hempfield 9, Spring Grove 0: The Black Knights improved to 2-1 behind the dominant pitching of Logan Harelson.

Harelson struck out 13 in six innings. Brody Gebhard cleanup up in the seventh.

Josh Toole and Drew Benchich has two hits each for Hempfield. Brayden Harrelson led off the game with a triple and scored. Stephen Katch had a hit, a run scored and two RBI.

Lower Dauphin 10, Elizabethtown 8: One bad inning - the Falcons scored eight in the fifth - led to the Bears’ first loss.

E-town (3-1) scored two in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth before its comeback ended. Four Lower Dauphin pitchers combined, the last, Noah Heath, getting the final four critical outs in the sixth and seventh.

Lower Dauphin is 3-0.

Cade Capello walked twice and scored three times for the Bears.

Kennard-Dale 12, Octorara 4: A tie game through five innings turned into something else entirely, as K-D scored five in the sixth and four in the seventh.

The Braves (1-2) were badly hurt by eight errors. Jackson Roberts and Andrew Baggett had two-hit games for Octorara.