Elizabethtown plated four runs in both the third and fifth innings Wednesday to claim a 9-6 baseball win over Lampeter-Strasburg in a battle of second-place teams in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Braden Cummings led the charge with one swing of his bat, making the most of his lone hit of the day — a grand slam in the top of the fifth — while Cade Capello followed with three RBIs on two hits.

Jason Long paced the Lampeter-Strasburg bats with three runs plated thanks to a three-run long ball in the fourth inning.

Evan Hassinger earned the win on the mound for Elizabethtown, pitching the final four innings with five strikeouts and an earned run.

Elizabethtown improved to 8-4 in the section and 12-5 overall, while Lampeter-Strasburg dropped to 9-4, 12-6.

Ephrata 8, Lebanon 0

Ephrata’s bats were steadily productive early on and continued to wreak havoc en route to an 8-0 victory over Lebanon.

The Section Two leaders tallied a trio of doubles courtesy of Camryn Simes, Drew Hurst and Ethan Gola.

The tandem of Brenden Kapczynski and Chase Prange stifled the Lebanon offense to the tune of a two-hit shutout. Kapczynski tossed six innings while striking out a pair of batters, while Prange shut the door in the seventh inning with one strikeout.

Ephrata continued its reign atop Section Two with the win, improving to 10-3 in the section and 13-4 overall while Lebanon fell to 2-9, 2-10.

Solanco 10, Conestoga Valley 8

Solanco plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a Section Two win.

Solanco initially erased a four-run deficit thanks to a three-run fourth inning, then, after Conestoga Valley played two more in the bottom of that frame, exploded for a five-run fifth.

Nate Harnish and Austin Wenger plated three runs apiece for Solanco with Harnish recording a home run and double. Owen Underwood drove in two runs as well for Solanco on a game-high three hits.

Conestoga Valley went punch-for-punch with Solanco’s offense, taking that early lead and eventually tying the game in the sixth inning thanks to a pair of runs.

Evan Lapp, Evan Wilson and Caden Miller each drove in two runs for Conestoga Valley with Miller and Lapp leading the bats with two hits apiece.

Tyler Burger posted the win on the hill for Solanco, pitching the final three innings and striking out four batters.

Solanco improved to 7-7 in Section Two and 8-9 overall with the win, while Conestoga Valley fell to 3-10, 5-12.

Penn Manor 4, Manheim Township 2

Penn Manor plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to steal a Section One victory over Manheim Township.

Brayden Eckert picked up the win by collecting all but one out for the victors, striking out five and allowing two earned runs. Bryce Avery closed the door by getting the final out via a strikeout.

Trey Eckman was tagged with the loss for Manheim Township despite a productive outing on the bump. The junior struck out five batters and allowed a pair of runs in five innings of work.

Penn Manor improved to 7-6 in the section, 11-7 overall with the win, while Manheim Township fell to 8-4, 10-5.

Octorara 3, Manheim Central 2

The Braves handed the Barons their third league loss of the season off a strong performance on the mound from Jackson Roberts, who went five and a third innings and allowed one run with four strikeouts in the Section Three outing.

The Barons jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning but were silent offensively after.

The Braves answered Manheim Central’s two-run first inning with two of their own in the second and added what turned out to be the game-winning run in the fourth inning.

Cocalico 2, Donegal 1

It was the Trent Dickson show for the Eagles in a Section Three win.

Dickson threw all seven innings, striking out a staggering 16 batters and allowing one run on three hits. Dickson also drove in one of Cocalico’s two runs on the night. Both of the Eagles’ runs came off Donegal errors.

Pequea Valley 4, Annville-Cleona 1

It was all Myles Furlong for the Braves against Annville-Cleona in Section Four action.

Furlong was dominant both on the mound and at the late, throwing a complete game and striking out seven Annville batters while only allowing one walk and one run. He was also a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, driving in two of Pequea Valley’s four runs.

Annville-Cleona, which had won two in a row, is 1-2 against the Braves this season.