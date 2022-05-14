There was a sense, through the early innings of Saturday’s Warwick-Donegal quarterfinal game of the Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball playoffs, that an explosion was coming.

Then it came, bigger and more devastating than its anticipation. The Warriors scored 10 runs over three innings and eliminated the Indians, 10-0 in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

“It’s just a talented group of hitters,’’ Warwick coach Bill Weismandel said of a club that has scored 193 runs and hit 25 home runs in 19 games. “They have an understanding, they have a plan and they stick to the plan. And, yeah, they’re fun to watch.’’

Donegal (14-7) appeared to have its own plan - extreme aggressiveness early in counts against Warwick pitcher Matt Seibert, a lefty who throws hard strike after strike. Seibert’s first pitch of the day was singled to center by Allman, Donegal’s freshman catcher.

The Indians had first-and-third with one out before Seibert induced a well-turned double play.

“It was an approach (specific) to Matt,’’ Weismandel said. “Everybody knows he fills up the strike zone. After the third inning, we tried to go to a different (pitch) sequence.’’

“Our goal at the beginning was to attack with fastballs,’’ said Warwick catcher Chance Montgomery. “In the middle of the game, we changed a little, and then got them chasing curveballs in the dirt.’’

Seibert allowed just one baserunner after the second inning.

Warwick, meanwhile, was doing its table-setting, work-the-count thing, including five hit-by-pitches, three of them by Montgomery, who said his HBPs for the year are now in double figures.

“I’ll get on base any way I can,’’ he shrugged.

The breakthrough came in the third, on consecutive singles by Aaron Hess, Seibert and Matt Williams and then a double by Nick Slogik. Then the Warriors re-set the table, and David Wooley doubled home two.

Williams was hit by a pitch with one out in the fourth, and Slogik followed with a bomb to left, his eighth homer of the year, and the rout was on.

Slogik had a homer, double and four RBI in two innings. Wooley was 2-for-3, both doubles, with a walk and two RBI. Williams was 2-for-2, scored twice and ended the game, in the fifth, with his 30th RBI of the year.

It means the Warriors, 18-2 and L-L Section One champs, advance to Tuesday’s semifinals, a doubleheader scheduled for 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field.

The matchups: Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Manheim Township in game one, and Warwick vs. Ephrata in game two.

Manheim Township 2, Manheim Central 1: Township’s JT Weaver, arguably the league’s best offensive player in the regular season, aced the run-prevention side as the Blue Streaks won as strong a matchup as the quarterfinal round is likely to ever produce.

Weaver pitched a complete-game two-hitter against an elite lineup, and Township beat Central (18-3), the Section Three champ, for the second time this week.

The Blue Streaks (17-4) scored two in the second inning on RBI singles by Tyler Mulholland and Tyler Jenkins.

They rode Weaver, who took a shutout into the seventh, the rest of the way. He struck out 11 and walked two.

Ephrata 11, Lancaster Catholic 1: The Mounts (14-6) handed Catholic just its third loss, and did it with impressive ease behind pitcher Tanner McCracken and catcher Coy Schwanger.

McCracken allowed three hits and a run in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule. He threw 52 strikes in 76 pitches.

Schwanger went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, a talk, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Teammate Ryan Bromirski was 2-for-2 and scored twice. Ephrata worked seven walks with nine hits.

Catholic (18-3) remains top-ranked in District Three Class 4A.

Lampeter-Strasburg 13, Annville-Cleona 3: This was a 2-2 game in the second inning, but the Pioneers kept scoring, and advanced to the semis in another 10-run-rule shortened game.

L-S (13-8) is rolling, having won its sixth straight. The L-L Section Two champs have risen from 18th to 14th in the District Three Class 5A power rankings in the past five days.

The Pioneers got solid pitching, and relatively light work days, from pitchers Jason Long and Mason Coe, who threw three innings each. Isaiah Parido hit a home run for L-S. Freilin Ramos homered for A-C (9-11).