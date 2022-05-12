Manheim Central played postseason baseball for almost a month of 2021, from May 16 to June 14.

That long run included high highs, like winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League title, after beating previously undefeated Manheim Township in the semifinals.

It included one very low low, losing 13-3 to Muhlenberg in the quarterfinals of the District Three Class 5A playoffs.

That led to a battle back through the play-in state into the state playoffs as District Three’s fifth seed, and then to the state semifinals, where it ended with a loss to powerful Red Land.

“The guys that are back from that team have the big-game experience and the ability to deal with adversity,’’ Central coach Jason Thompson, whose club is one of several in the league that seem capable of playing into June.

“You have to be healthy, and you have to have a little bit of luck,’’ Thompson said. “One thing that’s similar is we have the two big arms (starting pitchers Jared Murray and Connor Rohrer). The difference with this group is I think we have a deeper lineup.’’

The new postseason begins Saturday, with the quarterfinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs, at the home fields of the four section champions.

The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday and 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field. The championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

There is rain in the forecast for Saturday. If the games are washed out then, the quarterfinals will be played Monday with the rest of the schedule the same, according to L-L Baseball Chairman William Templin.

The matchups, in the top-to-bottom order they appear on the bracket:

Lampeter-Strasburg (Section Two champ, 12-8) vs. Annville-Cleona (Section Four runner-up, 9-10): An odd element to this one is both teams are fighting to make the District playoffs, which means a loss in this game could end somebody’s season.

As of Thursday, L-S was 16th in the power rankings in District Three Class 5A, where 16 make the field; A-C was seventh in AAA and six make it.

Games through Wednesday count.

Both teams have been erratic at times, but own high-level wins, including the Pioneers’ two defeats of Ephrata that decided the Section Two title. A-C handed Lancaster Catholic one of its two losses.

Manheim Central (Section Three champ, 17-2) vs. Manheim Township (Section One runner-up, 16-4): Monday, Township beat Central 7-0 in a game rescheduled from last month. It was the Barons’ first loss in nearly a month, and dropped them from first to second in the District 5A rankings.

Central pitching aces Rohrer and Murray were not involved.

One of them will be facing an elite lineup featuring leadoff man/center fielder JT Weaver (hitting .492 with a .558 on-base percentage) and catcher Ryan Flury (.375, six home runs, 23 RBI).

Lancaster Catholic (Section Four champ, 18-2) vs. Ephrata (Section Two runner-up, 13-5): The Crusaders have won 10 straight, outscoring those ten opponents 127-12. They lead the district rankings in AAA, and can employ high-level starting pitching from Brandon Wingenroth and Noah Zimmerman.

Ephrata has made a remarkable turnaround after 2021’s sub.-.500 season. The Mounts are reeling a bit, having lost two straight, including a tight battle with L-S for the section championship.

Warwick (Section One champ, 16-2) vs. Donegal (Section Three runner-up, 14-5): With an experienced and polished core group, the Warriors led the L-L in power arms and power bats. Seniors Matt Seibert and Matt Williams each provide both.

Donegal is perhaps, a live underdog. The Indians have allowed just 27 runs in 19 games and played good people tough, including a 10-0 defeat of District 5A top seed Muhlenberg.