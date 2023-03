A Smucker-led attack carried Pequea Valley past Oley Valley, 4-0 in a non-league baseball game at Oley Valley Thursday.

Cristian Smucker went 2-for-4 for the Braves. Stephen Smucker, betting out of the ninth spot in the lineup, was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored one.

Myles Furlong pitched a complete-game, no-walk, four hitter for the Braves.

Pequea Valley is off to a 2-0 start, and hasn’t yet allowed a run.