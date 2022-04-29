The seemingly unstoppable Warwick baseball express was slowed by Penn Manor Friday.

The Comets got superb pitching by Noah Beach, scored nine in the first three innings and rolled to a 10-3 win in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game in Millersville.

For Warwick (13-2, 6-1 in Section One), it was the first loss since March 26, and the first loss to an L-L or District Three opponent.

Beach got his second win of the week - he allowed one run in six innings vs. Solanco Monday - and it came against an elite lineup. He allowed five hits and struck out five.

Penn Manor scored four in the first inning on a two-run double by Dalton Green and RBI singles by Ethan Adelman and Spencer Stuart.

The Comets added three more in the second, the big blow another RBI double from Green.

The Comets improved to 8-6, 4-3.

Warwick’s lead in Section One narrows to a single game in the loss column over Manheim Township with four section games remaining (13-2, 4-2) pending the Blue Streaks’ result with Hempfield Friday.