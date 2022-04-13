Lancaster Catholic pitcher Noah Zimmerman negotiated one of the Lancaster-Lebanon league’s best lineups well enough to give his team the season’s most eye-opening win Wednesday.

Zimmerman’s 11-strikeout three-hitter sparked the Crusaders to a 1-0 defeat of previously undefeated and unchallenged Central that didn’t count in the league standings but carried symbolic weight.

“Winning against these guys means everything,’’ Zimmerman said. “It means we can really beat anybody.’’

“It shows what our potential level is,’’ said Steve Remley, Catholic’s first-year head coach. “I continue to tell the guys that we can reach higher than we are.’’

The Crusaders are 8-1, but the loss was at L-L Section rival Annville-Cleona Friday.

“We got knocked off balance,’’ Renley admitted, “but I think it woke us up a little bit.’’

Zimmerman threw four pitches - fastball, curve, slider and changeup, for strikes. And, as Central coach Jason Thompson described it, “he kind of pitched backward, miss with the fastball and comeback with the curve.

“Credit to him. That’s the best we’ve seen so far this season.’’

Zimmerman took a no-hitter into the sixth. One of Central’s big arms, Connor Rohrer, was 98 percent as good as Zimmerman, but Catholic scratched out a run in the first inning on an infield hit by Will Cranford, a throwing error advancing Cranford to second, and Chase Danielson’s single to left.

Zimmerman got through the top of the sixth unscathed, but there was drama coming.

Danielson, Catholic’s cleanup hitter, doubled with one out in the bottom of the inning, but Rohrer responded with two strikeouts.

Central’s Colton Book got a one-out single in the seventh. Cayde Connelly followed with a single on Zimmerman’s 100th, and thus final, pitch of the evening.

Enter Catholic ace (or co-ace, with Zimmerman) Brandon Wingenroth as a closer.

Wingenroth’s 1-1 pitch to Central’s Dylan Yoder was in the dirt, and briefly got behind Catholic catcher Cranford.

Both Barons on the bases took off.

Cranford pounced on it and threw a strike to third for a huge second out. Yoder then lined out to third to end it.

Central, now 6-1, 5-0 in L-L Section Three, made it all the way to the league championship and state Class 5A quarterfinals last year. Nights like Wednesday, in the context of a journey like that, aren’t a bad thing.

“I like these games for us,’’ Thompson said. “If we’re going to go deep into the season, we’re going to see good arms like this. This is good for our guys.’’

Remley, of course, liked it even better.

“I’m proud of where we’re at, and I feel like the sky’s the limit for us,’’ he said.

Manheim Township 7, Elizabethtown 2: The Blue Streaks won their fifth straight behind Fisher Druck, who struck out 13 in six and two-thirds innings.

Ryan Brader had a two-run double as part of a four-run first inning for Township, which is 7-1, 3-1 in L-L Section One.