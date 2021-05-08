Winning 19 straight baseball games is hard. Any level, any time.

Manheim Township did it while multi-tasking Saturday, beating a very good Warwick team 9-2 in Landisville while easing into a week off before the postseason begins.

Township ends the regular season 19-0, 10-0 in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Ben Shenosky was the starting pitcher for the Blue Streaks. He allowed one hit and struck out four through two innings and, …. promptly got pulled from the game.

“The first time he faced (Warwick), he threw, I think, a two- or three-hit shutout,’’ Township coach Matt Kirchoff explained. “I didn’t want them to see him for 14 innings and then see him again in leagues or districts.’’

Kirchoff is working with quality and quantity, and it gives him a heady, luxurious kind of confidence.

“I believe in all the guys,’’ he said. “I want to make sure to get them all enough work.’’

J. T. Weaver replaced Shenosky, threw a solid three and two-thirds and got the win. The Blue Streaks cracked it open with a four-run fourth inning that included line-drive doubles by Ryan Flury and Evan Clark and a towering three-run homer to left-center off the bat of Dylan King.

Township got its usual good things from the top of the batting order, including two hits, and walk and a runs scored by Kyle Musser and a two-run single by Drew Sassaman. The entire starting nine had at least one hit.

Warwick, 13-5, is alone in second place in Section One (7-3), and will move on to the league and district playoffs.

Township’s once-scheduled game with Manheim Central Monday, a superfluous showdown between section champions, has been cancelled. The Streaks won’t play again until hosting a quarterfinal game in the L-L playoffs Saturday.

The break should sit particularly well with Flury, who has caught all 19 games.

“He needs a little time off,’’ Kirchoff said. “We have some guys dinged up, imbalances and stuff. I think the week off is going to be good for us. We’re going to use it to our advantage.’’

Lancaster Catholic 13, Annville-Cleona 0: The Dutchmen came into Saturday with a chance to tie Catholic for the Section Four lead.

Josh Beck disabused them of that notion, and his team clinched the section title .

Beck, a senior lefthander, threw a one-hitter, with six strikeouts and one walk, in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

Catholic scored eight times in the fifth. For the game, the Crusaders drew 11 walks and, incredibly, scored 13 runs without an extra-base hit.

Matt Oleskowitz, Catholic’s leadoff man, went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, Jordan Oliver went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs.

Catholic is 5-0 in the Section, 8-4 overall. A-C drops to 4-2, 5-6.