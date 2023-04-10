Manheim Township dropped Penn Manor from the undefeated with a complete performance and a 10-3 defeat of the Comets in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game in Neffsville Monday.

Penn Manor, 6-1, had been the lone remaining L-L team without a loss.

It’s the third straight win for the Blue Streaks, including back-to-back defeats of two high-level opponents, Manheim Central and Penn Manor, by a combined 19-4.

Braden Leed overcame location issues (six walks) to get Township into the sixth inning with a 6-1 lead. Leed allowed just one hit. Gavin Glass and Traeton Sauder pitched the sixth and seventh.

The Streaks nine-hit, six-walk attack included a home run by Ryan Brader, who scored twice, and a triple by Tyler Jenkins, who went 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI. Glass had two hits, a sac fly, a run scored and an RBI, and Josh Boll had a two-run single.

Nicholas Tomlinson went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI.

Township (2-1 in the section, 4-2 overall) travels to Hempfield, now the only Section One club without a section loss, Wednesday.

Elizabethtown 3, Lampeter-Strasburg 0: The Bears, behind Isaiah Shatyer’s two-hitter, won a genuine pitcher’s duel to hand L-S its first Section Two loss.

Shayter struck out 10 and allowed two hits in six innings. Pike Burkett got the last three outs.

E-town (2-1, 5-2) scored two in the second inning. Braden Cummings and Luis Perez drove in the runs. Cummings, Cade Capello and Ben Heckman had the Bears’ only hits.

Hayden Brinkman pitched four-plus innings of superb relief for the Pioneers (2-1, 5-3), allowing no hits and striking out six.

Solanco 11, Conestoga Valley 7: Pretty solid night for the meat of the Solanco batting order.

Owen Underwood went 3-for-5 with three runs scored; Tyler Burger went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two runs and two RBI; Nate Harnish went 3-for-4, all doubles, with three RBI; and Brayden Herr went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI.

That’s 12 hits, nine runs, nine RBI and 22 total bases for the 2-3-4-5 spots.

Yikes.

The Golden Mules are 2-1 in Section Two, 4-3. CV, which got three hits from Evan Lapp, is 1-2, 3-4.

Manheim Central 3, Octorara 0: The Barons specialized in missing bats in this one, Jared Murray and Cayde Connelly combining to record 18 of 21 outs via strikeout.

Murray, the veteran lefthanded ace, struck out 14 in five-plus innings. Connelly went the rest of the way and whiffed four.

Most of the offense came from the top of the order. Leadoff man Ty Clugston went 3-for-3 and scored twice. Number two hitter Nolan Book had a two-run double.

The Barons (3-0, 4-3) are now alone in first place in Section Three.

Ephrata 13, Lebanon 2: Efficient offense is a trademark of the Mountaineers, and this was a clinical example - five innings, eight hits, 13 runs.

Tyler McCracken had two doubles and three RBI in the romp, but the most classically Ephrata box-score line belonged to leadoff man Ryan Bromirski: 1-for-1 with four runs scored.

McCracken also pitched the first three innings, allowing one hit and a run. The Mounts improved to 2-1 in Section Two, 4-1 overall.

The Cedars are 0-3, 1-4.

Lancaster Catholic 14, Lancaster Mennonite 0: The Crusaders got a five-inning romp on the road in Section Four.

Four Catholic pitchers combined on a no-hitter: starter Reese VanScoten (three strikeouts in one inning of work), Noah Zimmerman (six Ks in two innings), Liam Ahern and Logan Rineer.

Chase Danielson went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI. Levi Hackman went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Nate Wingenroth had two hits and four RBI, and Will Cranford two runs.

The Crusaders are 3-0, 4-1.

Northern Lebanon 18, Columbia 2: The Vikings, who have quietly won five of six out of the gate, improved to 2-1 in Section Four with a road blowout.

Owen Walmer struck out ten, went the full (Mercy Rule) five innings and had an RBI triple. Jacob Richard went 3-for-4 with two runs. Moises Gonzalez and Brian Lowen had two hits each, Xander McQuaide had three RBI and scored twice, and freshman Adrian Gonzalez had a double, two runs and two RBI.