Barons dig the long ball.

They especially dug it Wednesday in Mount Joy, when home runs by Nolan Book and Kye Watson gave Manheim Central a lead it barely held, to beat Donegal 3-2 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game.

A year ago, Central (3-2 overall, 2-0 in the section) won the section and the District Three 5A title. Donegal (3-2, 1-1) finished second in the section, but reached the state 5A semifinals.

It’s become a bit of a rivalry, perhaps enlived by the new L-L format in which section opponents play three, rather than two, time per regular season.

“We’re still trying to get over the hump,’’ said Donegal coach Jeff Hartman. “I think we’re getting closer. We get two more cracks at it, so that’s good.’’

“They’re good; it was a good game,’’ said Central coach Jason Thompson. “You always want to win the first one.’’

The Barons led 3-0 through five innings thanks to Book’s two-run bomb to left-center in the third and Watson’s solo shot to right-center in the fifth.

Book and Watson, both juniors, were among the league’s best players a year ago, and Thompson said they’ve bulked and muscled up.

“I’m glad they're on my team,’’ he said.

The Indians threatened some, but broke through in the wild sixth, that included a triple by Brock Hammaker, RBI single by Coy Allman and sac fly RBI by Landon Sexton. Central starting pitcher Cayde Connelly left in lieu of Cole Lawhorne, who yielded Sexton’s sac fly before ending the threat, on a strikeout, with two straight killer curveballs.

Two outs into the bottom of the seventh, Donegal kicked up another fuss, on a hit-by-pitch plus a bad-hop single. That brought Thompson to the mound to take the ball from Lawhorne and give it to Cael Martin to face Allman, the Tribe’s superb sophomore catcher.

Martin got a fly ball to end it.

They meet again, in Manheim, April 24. And again, back at Donegal, May 1.

Manheim Township 12, Cedar Crest 4: The Falcons scored three in the first inning in South Lebanon, but the Blue Streaks kept hitting, especially in a six-run third.

Tyler Mulholland, Nicholas Tomlinson and Gavin Glass had two hits each for Township (2-2, 1-1 Section One). Cole Stoltzfus two two RBI and two runs scored.

Lampeter-Strasburg 10, Solanco 7: The Pioneers won their third straight in a Section Two slugfest. The teams used a combined eight pitchers, and scored a combined 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Logan Leaman went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for L-S (4-2, 2-0). Jason Long also tripled and drove in two.

Nate Harnish had two hits, including a double, and two RBI for Solanco (1-1, 2-3).

Elizabethtown 11, Lebanon 0: The Bears (4-2, 1-1) ended a two-game losing streak with a five-inning, mercy-rule romp at Lebanon.

Kaden Kimble pitched a one-hitter. Isaiah Shayter led the offense, going 2-for-2 with four RBI.

Lancaster Catholic 7, Northern Lebanon 1: The Crusaders won their third straight, and remained undefeated in Section Four.

Reese VanScoten and Drew Walker had big game at bat, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. VanScoten had two RBI.

Nathan Wingenroth and Jackson Gates pitched for Catholic, Gates working the final five innings. They allowed five hits.

Pequea Valley 13, Lancaster Mennonite 5: The Braves bounced back from Monday’s loss to Garden Spot and improved to 5-1, 2-0 in Section Four.

Logan Zynn pitched the final five inning, allowing two hits and nothing else, strikeout out five. Peyton Temple and S Smucker had two-hit games for Pequea. Ezekiel Hershey had a double and four RBI.

Octorara 12, Garden Spot 3: The Braves had 12 hits, scored in every inning, and improved to 2-0 in Section Three, 4-3 overall.

Ray McKenna had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored for the winners. Jackson Roberts also had three RBI, scored twice and reached base three times. Gabe Murphy went 2-3 with three runs and two RBI.

Ephrata 10, Conestoga Valley 0: The Mountaineers (3-1, 1-1 Section Two) scored six runs in the third inning and rolled to a five-inning win.

Trent Wolf and Camryn Simes pitched, allowing two hits and striking out 11.

Coy Schwanger went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs and two RBI. Ryan Bromirski and Detric Mitchell had two hits each, Bromirski scoring twice.