Manheim Central’s baseball program is on a roll, as evidenced by seven Barons being selected first team all-Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three in voting announced last week by the section coaches.

Central reached the state Class 5A semifinals a year ago, and, at 19-2, won the Section Three title and will play in the District Three 5A semis Tuesday.

Both Central’s pitching aces, junior lefthander Jared Murray and senior righty Connor Rohrer, made the first team. Both went 5-0 in the regular season, Murray with a 1.65 earned-run average and 48 strikeouts in 25 innings, Rohrer with a 2.07 and 49 Ks in 30 innings.

First-team position players from Central included 1B Collin Thompson (.421, 13 RBI), 3B Brady Harbach (.406, three home runs, 12 RBI), SS Nolan Book (.385, 18 RBI), OF Kye Watson (.442, 11 RBI) and C Mason Weaver (.306, .984 fielding percentage).

Watson and Book are sophomores.

Junior pitcher Jaden Fabian made the first team after helping Donegal into a spot in Tuesday’s 5A district semis and the state tournament. He posted a 1.13 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 43 innings.

Also on the first team as pitchers: Cocalico’s Brycen Flinton, who had a 1.66 ERA and 46 Ks in just 33.2 innings; and Josh Tudor of Garden Spot, who went 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 46 Ks in 43.2 innings.

Morgan Shanaman, a sophomore 3B from Elco, made the first team after hitting .355. So did Northern Lebanon outfielders Jared Ecenroad (.406) and Jaron Williams (.385).

The second team:

Pitchers - Jackson Roberts and Weston Stoltzfus of Octorara, Alex Welker of Cocalico and Donegal’s Nick Eichelberger.

Infielders - Donegal sophomore SS Brock Hammaker, Cocalico 3B Joey Currant, SS George Rohrbaugh of Garden Spot and Elco SS Dallas George.

Outfielders - Andrew Harrison and Dylan Yoder of Manheim Central, and Colin Eckinger of Donegal.

Catcher - Donegal freshman Coy Allman.

DH/utility - Donegal’s Alex Eisenberger