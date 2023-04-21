On paper, Pequea Valley and Northern Lebanon have emerged this spring with talented, young teams to challenge Lancaster Catholic’s hegemony in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon baseball league.

On paper. In theory. Ostensibly.

On the field, it hasn’t happened yet.

Catholic beat Pequea 9-0 at Catholic Friday. The Crusaders (8-0, 9-1) have won nine in a row and are two games clear of the Section Four pack.

“Pequea and Northern are definitely top level this year,’’ said Catholic coach Steve Remley. “I keep preaching to the guys, you can’t take anything for granted. Any given day, anybody can be beat.’’

The Crusaders have won eight straight section titles, Last year they won the District Three Class AAA championship and reached the AAA state final.

This season, the Braves haven’t scored a run in two meetings with the Crusaders. Catholic beat the Vikings 6-1 the first time around. They get another shot in Fredericksburg Monday.

Catholic scored seven runs in the second inning Friday, draining the suspense with six hits, all singles, a stolen base, a hit batter and a walk. The biggest blow was Chase Danielson’s two-run single.

The Crusaders kept the suspense away with glovework. The Braves got the leadoff man on in the first. An out later Stephen Smucker bounced sharply to third, a ball Catholic’s Ty George turned into a nowhere-near-easy 5-4-3 double play.

Catholic also cut off a run at the plate on a double steal attempt, and ended the game with a pickoff at second.

Based on Friday’s sample, George, a freshman, can really play third base. He made several high degree-of-difficulty plays look easy.

“We’re still trying to find our identity offensive and defensively,’’ Remley said. “But if you have a freshman at third base that can make plays like that, it helps.’’

Remley was able to give some relatively light work to pitching ace Noah Zimmerman, who threw two innings in relief with a seven-run lead and figures to be fresh for Northern Lebanon Monday.

“He only threw 40 pitches Monday (in a 10-0 defeat of Lancaster Mennonite),’’ Renley said. “I didn’t want him to not throw all week.’’

Three Crusader pitchers, starter Jackson Gates, Zimmerman and Liam Ahern, combined on a three-hitter. Danielson, Wingenroth and Dylan Banzhof had two hits each for Catholic.

Pequea Valley (5-3, 8-5) was without two key pieces: Peyton Temple, a senior middle infielder, was in Pittsburgh on a school project and senior catcher Cristian Smucker broke his foot last week.

“They have three Division One recruits,’’ said Pequea Valley coach Kevin Zynn, referring to Zimmerman (Georgia Southern) and outfielders Nathan Wingenroth (Elon) and Reese VanScoten (Longwood).

“We have no one going to play college baseball (next year). But we can compete with this team if we play a mentally clean baseball game. We didn’t, and they took advantage of it.’’