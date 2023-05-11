The biggest hits were bunts. One of them was a two-out bunt.

That’s how tight and tense a pitcher’s duel Lancaster Catholic’s 3-2 defeat of Warwick was in the quarterfinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball playoffs Thursday.

The Section Four champion Crusaders pushed across the winning run on Dylan Banzhof’s clutch bunt in the bottom of the sixth inning, and then barely held off a bases-loaded threat by the Warriors in the seventh.

Most of the Crusaders (17-2) were part of a District Three championship and trip to the state finals a year ago. They were also part of an 11-1 loss to Ephrata at this stage of the league playoffs.

“We want to show we can compete with the bigger schools,’’ coach Steve Remley said. “They’re focused. They’re locked in, and they know what’s at stake.’’

At stake next is a berth in the league championship game, for which Catholic will play in the second half of a semifinal doubleheader (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) Saturday at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field against Ephrata, which beat Donegal with surprising 11-1 ease Thursday.

The other semi pits Section One champ Hempfield, which beat Northern Lebanon 13-3 Thursday, against Lampeter-Strasburg, which eliminated Section Three champion Manheim Central 6-4.

At Catholic, the Crusaders scored in the first, on singles by Chase Danielson and Levi Hackman, after a walk drawn by Drew Walker.

They never trailed, but Warwick (10-10) drew even with single runs in the second and again in the sixth, the latter on a two-out bunt by Brenden Stuhltrager and then a throwing error.

“I just thought that gave us the best chance to get the run in there,’’ said Warwick coach Bill Weismandel. “It’s just a close baseball game, dominated by the pitchers.’’

Catholic starting pitcher Noah Zimmerman was as advertised, allowing one hit and striking out 11. He left, however, after six innings, in a 2-2 game, up against the pitch limit.

The Crusaders loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth on walks by Ty George and Liam Ahern and Will Cranford’s second straight single. An out later Banzhof delivered the bunt that won it.

There was plenty of business remaining. Nathan Wingenroth, Catholic’s (and maybe the league’s) best hitter this spring and its No. 2 pitcher, got the ball in the seventh against the top of the Warwick order.

Warwick’s Seth Adomnik led off the inning with walk. Catholic got a force out at second, but then came a wild pitch, two straight walks and a mound visit by Remley.

“Truthfully, I didn’t even talk to (Wingenroth),’’ Remley said. “I talked to the infielders. I let him reset.’’

“I was struggling a little bit,’’ Wingenroth admitted. “I was trying (too hard) to throw strikes. Then one of me teammates told me, ‘Trust us.’ ’’

Wingenroth got the next hitter to bounce a ball in front of the mound, and Wingenroth pounced (“It definitely gave me some adrenaline,’’ he said), made the play and got the force at home.

He was throwing strikes now - the second out came on an 0-2 pitch - and the game ended on a pop-out.

Bahzhof and Cranford had two-hit games, and Ahern went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored.

“To be determined,’’ is Saturday’s starting pitcher for Catholic, Remley said.

Ephrata 11, Donegal 1: The Mounts got a well-pitched game from Ben Burkey and a 10-hit attack, in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

Burkey allowed three hits through five. Coy Schwanger was 3-for-4 with four runs and three RBI. Again, that’s in five innings.

Tyler McCracken was 2-for-2 with two walks, Drew Hurst was 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Caleb Grant went 2-for-2 and scored three times.

The Mounts, who reached the league final a year ago, are 17-4.

Lampeter-Strasburg 6, Manheim Central 4: The Barons led 2-0 before L-S scored all its runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

The Pioneers (15-6) made the most of seven hits, stealing eight bases and drawing five walks. Jason Long was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs. Luke Breneman was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Nola Book and Ky Watson had two-hit games for Central.

Hempfield 13, Northern Lebanon 3: The Black Knights (17-4) were relentless with the bats and didn’t overtax the arms in a five-inning romp.

Logan Harelson worked the first four innings on the mound and Dawson Kuhn cleaned up in the fifth.

Among the 13-hit attack: Aiden Rodenberger was 3-for-4 with two RBI, Brayden Hostetter went 1-for-2 and drive in two, Harelson was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Hunter Williams was 1-for-1 with two RBI.