Lampeter-Strasburg starting shortstop Giovanni Malatesta had yet to pitch an inning this season before he came on in the biggest inning of the year Monday night in Ephrata.
Malatesta drove in the go-ahead runs at the plate in the top of the seventh inning, then escaped a bases-loaded jam from the mound in the bottom of the frame to help Lampeter-Strasburg top the host Mountaineers 5-2.
The win locks up the second consecutive Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title for the Pioneers (9-1 Section Two, 11-8 overall) after completing the season-sweep of runner-up Ephrata (8-2, 13-5).
With the game knotted 2-2, Peyton Harsh reached on an error to open the top of the seventh. A fielder’s choice and a two-out single by Brayden Adams brought Malatesta to the plate.
The Pioneer senior worked the count versus Ephrata starting pitcher Brody Martin before looping a double to right-center field. A scramble on the relay throw to the plate allowed Malatesta to race to third, and a subsequent throwing error brought him in to score.
“I was just looking for something to hit opposite field to drive both guys in,” Malatesta said. “I got the right pitch and just drove it that way and everything worked itself out.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Malatesta worked through a pair of walks and a Coy Schwanger single, inducing a popout to shallow right and an unassisted groundout to third to end it.
“I was pretty gassed,” Malatesta said, after having to race all the way around the bases in the top of the seventh. “I (had to) control myself and basically go out there and throw strikes. Struggled a little bit, but got it at the end.”
“Gio has done everything that a coach could want and ask for over the three years that he’s been with us,” said Pioneers’ coach Jeffrey Swarr. “I don’t know if you know this, but he hadn’t pitched an inning yet this year. He’s worked, he’s been in the bullpen, but he just fights and competes. Everything that we want a player to do.”
Harsh started for the Pioneers and pitched five-plus solid innings, allowing Schwanger’s RBI double in the second inning and Brock Crills (2-for-2, two runs) to score on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Malatesta singled and scored in the first inning and a sacrifice fly by Isaiah Parido gave L-S a 2-1 lead in the third.
Martin took the loss for Ephrata, giving up five runs – none earned – striking out seven and walking one.
Next up, L-S hosts Octorara tonight in a game with District Three playoff implications for both sides. Ephrata, ranked No. 3 in the District Three Class 5A power ratings, closes the regular season Wednesday at Cumberland Valley.