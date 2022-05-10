Lampeter-Strasburg starting shortstop Giovanni Malatesta had yet to pitch an inning this season before he came on in the biggest inning of the year Monday night in Ephrata.

Malatesta drove in the go-ahead runs at the plate in the top of the seventh inning, then escaped a bases-loaded jam from the mound in the bottom of the frame to help Lampeter-Strasburg top the host Mountaineers 5-2.

The win locks up the second consecutive Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title for the Pioneers (9-1 Section Two, 11-8 overall) after completing the season-sweep of runner-up Ephrata (8-2, 13-5).

With the game knotted 2-2, Peyton Harsh reached on an error to open the top of the seventh. A fielder’s choice and a two-out single by Brayden Adams brought Malatesta to the plate.

The Pioneer senior worked the count versus Ephrata starting pitcher Brody Martin before looping a double to right-center field. A scramble on the relay throw to the plate allowed Malatesta to race to third, and a subsequent throwing error brought him in to score.

“I was just looking for something to hit opposite field to drive both guys in,” Malatesta said. “I got the right pitch and just drove it that way and everything worked itself out.”

In the bottom of the seventh, Malatesta worked through a pair of walks and a Coy Schwanger single, inducing a popout to shallow right and an unassisted groundout to third to end it.

“I was pretty gassed,” Malatesta said, after having to race all the way around the bases in the top of the seventh. “I (had to) control myself and basically go out there and throw strikes. Struggled a little bit, but got it at the end.”