The big news is Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball Thursday was that Jared Murray didn’t pitch a no-hitter.

Murray, a junior at Manheim Central, did allow two hits and a run at Lampeter-Strasburg, after starting the season with 16 hitless innings over three appearances, as the Barons beat L-S 6-1.

Murray struck out 11 in a battle between the leaders of L-L Section Two and Three in Lampeter. Central bounced back from its first loss of the season at Lancaster Catholic Wednesday.

Central (7-1) squeezed six runs, and a five-run third inning, out of just five hits.

Nolan Book went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI for the winners, and Cayde Connelly had a two-run double.

Warwick 10, Lower Dauphin 3: The Warriors (7-1) got not only their seventh straight win, but their fourth win in the last four days.

Warwick got two-run home runs from Aaron Hess and Matt Williams and multi-hit games from Matt Seibert and David Wooley.

The Warriors now have off until hosting Ephrata Monday.

Manheim Township 7, Central York 3: The Blue Streaks scored four in the seventh to pull out their sixth straight win in a non-league game on the road.

Township (8-1) got its usual production from the top of the batting order, J.T. Weaver, Mike Heck and Ryan Flury getting two hits each.

Heckman also pitched the final two inning and got the win.

Hershey 9, Elizabethtown 8: The Trojans scored four runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to earn their first win of the year.

Critically, Etown pitchers issued eight walks. Luis Perez-Alfaro went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI for the Bears (2-6).

Spring Grove 6, Solanco 3: The Golden Mules scored a run in the fifth inning and one in the seventh to tie Spring Grove, but the Rockets scored three in the top of the seventh to earn a non-league road win.

Solanco got a home run from Dilon Dean, and Kaden Strong pitched four shutout innings.

The Mules (1-8) were hurt by five errors.