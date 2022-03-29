Penn Manor’s Hunter Sipel is known mostly for his pitching, a skill that has earned him a Division One baseball scholarship to Kent State.

The guy can hit a little too, a skill that came to the fore in the Comets’ dramatic, 12-9 comeback win at Wilson Tuesday.

Sipel hit for the cycle, including a game-winning grand-slam home run in the seventh inning that won it. He finished 4-for-5 with eight RBI.

It was the first game for new Penn Manor coach Tom Fish.

In their season opener against last year’s District Three Class 6A champion, the Comets led 4-0 through the middle of the fifth inning behind senior starting pitcher Noah Beach.

Wilson scored five in the fifth, and Penn Manor answered with two in the sixth. Wilson scored four in the bottom of the inning, but the Comets came up with two-out hits by Bryce Avery and Isaac Braegelman to set the table for Sipel.

Avery, a sophomore, had three hits and pitched the ninth inning to earn a save in his first varsity game.