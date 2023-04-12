In baseball games like Wednesday’s between Hempfield and Manheim Township - good teams and perennial rivals with the pitchers generally ahead of the hitters - the smallest things can make all the difference.

One of those things could be found nestled in the middle of the Black Knights’ 3-2 win in Landisville. In the middle, in fact, of a third-inning uprising in which Hempfield scored all its runs.

The Knights loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. On a bouncer to the right side of the infield, Hempfield’s Josh Toole flew from first to second and barely beat Township second baseman Josh Boll to the bag, plating one run and leaving the bases loaded.

Two walks later, Township got an inning-ending double play, but not before two more runs scored and the Knights had all the offense they needed.

“Great play - they just beat us to the bag,’’ said Township coach Matt Kirchoff. “That play looms large now.’’

More on the macro side, the difference was Hempfield starting pitcher Logan Harelson, who allowed three hits and struck out nine.

Township scored in the first on singles by Ryan Brader and Ty Jenkins. That occurred within the game’s first three plate appearances. Then Harelson hit a guy. He struck out the next two and settled in for good.

“I got a little wild at the beginning, but I felt in control after that,’’ Harelson said. “Whatever pitch I was going to throw, I felt very confident.’’

He mostly cruised into the seventh, which brought some drama. With one out, Harelson issued a walk, and Boll, Township’s nine-hole hitter, hit a ball hard toward third that Hempfield’s Stephen Katch got a glove on, but couldn’t hold onto. The single gave the Streaks two men on, and they advanced to second and third on an infield out.

That brought Harelson to the 100-pitch mark and Hempfield coach Jeremy Morrison to the mound, to give the ball to Katch.

“I didn’t want to get into any gray area (with pitch count),’’ Morrison said. “There was no danger of injury or anything; it could have been a nine-inning game and I would have been comfortable with (Harelson).’’

Katch, under the gun, got the last out on a fly to shallow left.

Hempfield is 7-1, 4-0 in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, in which everyone else has at least one loss and the Knights have already beaten two expected contenders (Township and Warwick) and get a shot at another, Penn Manor, Friday in Millersville.

Warwick 5, Penn Manor 1: The Warriors, last year’s 6A state champions, seem to have suddenly found themselves.

They handed the Comets, undefeated three days ago, their second straight loss behind one of last season’s heroes, Seth Adomnik, who pitched a complete-game three-hitter.

Grant Fry homered for Penn Manor (2-2 Section One, 6-2 overall). Warwick is 3-1, 4-3 after starting 0-2.

Pequea Valley 5, Northern Lebanon 4: The Braves scored two in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a dramatic win in a battle between resurgent Section Four clubs.

Steven Smucker’s walk-off single won it for Pequea, which improved to 6-3, 3-1.

Smucker had two hits and two RBI for Pequea, and pitched the first six innings, although Logan Zynn got the last three outs and the pitching victory.

Peyton Temple went 3-for-3 and scored twice.

The Vikings (5-2, 2-2) for a two-hit, one RBI game from Dylan Fegley.

Ephrata 3, Solanco 2: The Mountaineers kept their share of the Section Two lead, but it wasn’t easy.

Ryan Bromirski homered for Ephrata (3-1, 5-1), and Coy Schwanger had two doubles. The Mounts got a well-pitched game from Camryn Simes, who went six innings, and Ben Burkey, who worked a clean seventh.

Solanco, which must be one of the best .500 teams (3-2, 4-4) in the area, got two hits, including a double, and two runs scored, from Tyler Burger.