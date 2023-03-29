Elizabethtown’s fast start to the high school baseball season turned eye-opening Wednesday when the Bears edged Donegal 3-2 in a nonleague game.

E-town won it dramatically, on Luis Perez-Alfaro’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh.

The Bears are 3-0, including a blowout of Reading and a back-and-fourth, 6-5 win at Mechanicsburg last week.

Donegal, a Class 5A state semifinalist a year ago, is another matter, and the Indians threw front-line pitching, in Jaden Fabian, at the Bears.

E-town had just four hits but drew six walks and came up with an inning when it mattered most.

Isaiah Shayter got within an out of a complete game on the mound for E-town, striking out 10 and walking two. Pike Burkett, in relief, got the final out.

Penn Manor 4, Solanco 0: The Comets are also out of the gate fast, and with E-town are the only L-L teams with three wins.

Penn Manor has outscored its three opponents 25-2, and again got dominant pitching in a game that saw just five base hits, only one for extra bases.

Chris Hubbs pitched the first two innings for Penn Manor, and Danny Santana went the rest of the way.

Bryce Avery got that extra-base hit, a double, and drove in and scored a run in the Comets’ three-run first inning.

Lampeter-Strasburg 2, Manheim Central 1: More drama in Lampeter, where the Pioneers scored two in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a win over last year’s 5A District Three champs.

Cayden See started the decisive rally with a single, stole second and scored on an error.

Jason Long, who reached on the error, then stole second. Peyton Harsh walked. One out later, Justin White (on his 18th birthday) delivered the game-winning single.

L-S got a superbly-pitched game from Long, a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk against an elite lineup.

The Barons, playing for the second straight night, fell to 1-1.

Elco 10, Lebanon 0: The Raiders won for the second straight night, behind dominant pitching by Morgan Shanaman. Elco got a home run from Gavin Bicher and two-hit games from Nick Pagano (including a double) and Lance Batdorf.

The Cedars are 0-2.

Exeter 10, Cedar Crest 0: Exeter pitcher Deven Sheerin threw a five-inning no-hitter in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

Sheerin, who will play college baseball at Mount Saint Mary’s, struckout seven and walked one.

The Falcons fell to 1-1.