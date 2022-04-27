Lots of hitting in Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball Wednesday. Lots and lots of hitting, Wednesday, of late and, really, all season by Warwick.

The trend continued at the Warriors bombed Cedar Crest 12-1 in a 10-run-rule-shortened, five-inning L-L Section One game in Littiz.

Matt Williams had a home run and three RBI to lead an 11-hit attack. Chase Martin, David Wooley and Seth Adomnik also had two-hit games.

Matt Seibert dominated on the mound, with an 11-strikeout one-hitter.

The Warriors haven’t lost since March 26. They are 13-1, 6-0 in Section One.

Manheim Central 11, Cocalico 5: You know it’s a hitter's night when Jarred Murray gives up anything.

Central’s junior strikeout machine yielded four runs in four innings Wednesday after allowing just one in 28 previous innings over five outings this spring. Didn’t matter much, as the Barons had 15 hits, broke the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning and improved to 13-1, 8-0 in L-L Section Three.

Ky Watson, Mason Weaver, Brady Harbach, Andrew Harrison, Dylan Yoder and Logan McGallicher had two hits each for Central, and Nolan Book had a three-run double.

Ephrata 23, Elizabethtown 8: The Mounts (10-3) unloaded for 12 fourth-inning runs to erase a 6-3 deficit and end a two-game losing streak.

Coy Schwanger went 2-for-5 with two runs and three RBI for Ephrata, which also got three runs and four RBI from Aaron Hershberger. Owen Zimmerman and Mason Hagen had two hits each.

E-town, 5-9, got a three-hit game from Cole Chrzanowski, and Jon Hinkle went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI.

Garden Spot 2, Donegal 1: There were a couple pitching gems in the league Wednesday, the most notable of which came from the Spartans’ Josh Tudor, a complete-game three-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk and handed Donegal just its second loss of the year.

Donegal pitcher Nicholas Eichelbeger allowed just one hit, but Garden Spot scratched out two sixth-inning runs after the Indians had taken a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

Manheim Township 4, McCaskey 0: The Blue Streaks improved to 13-2, 3-2 in Section One behind dominant pitching from Fisher Druck.

Druck struck out 10 and allowed two hits in a complete game.

Township’s Ryan Flury continued to hit, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Jack Armstrong also had two hits.