Jared Murray is becoming the story of the young Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball season.

Murray, a junior pitcher at Manheim Central, pitched a complete-game no-hitter as the Barons beat Donegal, 7-0 in Mount Joy Friday.

It was the first loss of the year for the Indians (5-1).

It was Murray’s third outing of the year. The first was a combined no-hitter with teammates Caden Connelly and Connor Rohrer. The second was a five-inning no-hitter, a rout shortened by the 10-run rule, in which Murray had 15 strikeouts - again, that’s 15 whiffs in five innings.

And now this. Murray struck out nine Friday. He had thrown 16 innings this season, allowed no hits, and struck out 34.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,’’ admitted Central coach Jason Thompson, whose team improved to 6-0, overall and in Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

It was the first loss of the year for the Indians, 5-1 overall and in the section.

Murray was a sophomore JV last year, and missed most of the season with an arm injury. He wasn’t even considered his team’s ace heading into the season, given that Rohrer went 10-2 last year and came up huge in big spots like the L-L championship game and the Class 5A state playoffs, in which Central reached the semifinals.

“He’s in the mid-80s,’’ Thompson said of Murray’s fastball. “He’s very composed, doesn’t get rattled, and he throws the ball over the plate, which keeps the hitters off balance.’’

The Barons also hit a little. They got a three-hit game from Collin Thompson, and Mason Weaver, Ky Watson and Brady Harbach had two hits each, Weaver and Harbach both drove in two runs, and Watson scored twice.

Lampeter-Strasburg 3, Ephrata 2: The Pioneers (5-0, 5-1) got a key L-L Section Two win at home, scoring twice in the sixth inning and holding off an Ephrata threat in the seventh.

Ephrata scored in the first inning and left the bases loaded; the Mounts left 11 on base for the game.

L-S scored two in the sixth on Jason Long’s two-run homer.

Long also pitched through the sixth and up to his pitch limit. Enter reliever Gehrig Harsh, whom Ephrata’s Dawson Shelley greeted with a homer. The game ended with an Ephrata runner on second and Harsh getting two clutch strikeouts.

Annville-Cleona 5, Lancaster Catholic 1: The Dutchmen handed Catholic its first loss in a Section Four game in Annville.

A-C pitcher Isaac Good missed plenty of Crusader bats, striking out 13 in five and a third innings. The offensive hero was Alex Lingle, who went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice.

A-C is 3-3 overall, 2-1 in the section. Catholic falls to 6-1, 3-1.

Penn Manor 7, Cedar Crest 1: In a Section One game in Millersville, the Comets scored four in the second inning and held on to improve to 3-2 overall, 2-2 in the section.

Noah Beach was the complete-game pitching winner, allowing three hits and benefitting from errorless defense.

Cedar Crest is 1-4 in the league, 1-4 overall.

Hempfield 10, McCaskey 5: The Black Knights led 4-0 early, struggled through the middle innings and improved to 3-1 in Section One, 4-2 overall.

Hunter Williams and Austin Dunlap did the mound work, Williams getting the win and Dunlap throwing the final three innings.

Elizabethtown 7, Solanco 2: The Bears got a Section Three win with a 10-hit attack.

Jon Hinkle went 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Mitch Garber had two hits and drove in three, and Jon Rudy went 2-3 with two runs.

Kaden Kimble allowed one earned run in six innings to get the pitching win.

Conestoga Valley 13, Lebanon 5: The Buckskins broke open a Section Two game with a seven-run fifth innings.

Connor Esbenshade struck out eight in five innings, and Owen Fisher and Sam Thompson combined to go 6-for-9 at the plate, scoring six runs and driving in five.