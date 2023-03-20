2022 was an historic season for Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball, and the beat went on in a few 2023 opening-night romps Monday.

Pequea Valley 15, Antietam 0: Among the many big individual opening nights, around the league, the biggest probably was that of Pequea Valley shortstop Myles Furlong.

Furlong went 3-for-3 at the plate, with six RBI and two stolen bases, as the Braves cruised in a game shortened to four innings by the Mercy Rule.

Peyton Temple pitched a four inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

More offensive heroes for the Braves: Cristian Smucker went 2-for-2 with two RBI, Logan Zynn went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs, and Jayden Stoltzfus scored four times.

Elizabethtown 15, Reading 0: The Bears aced opening night, evoking the Mercy Rule in a four-inning romp behind pitcher Isaiah Shayter.

Shayter threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts. Braden Cummings delivered a bases-loaded double during a huge fourth inning for E-town, which also included RBI from Luis Perez and Nathan Yohn.

Cade Capello scored four runs.

Cummings was 1-for-2 with two walks, scored three times and had three RBI.

Hempfield 10, Northeastern 2: The Black Knights led 9-0 after two innings, having scored six in the first, and cruised. Logan Harelson threw six innings for Hempfield, striking out nine and allowing two hits. Hunter Williams cleaned up in the seventh.

Stephen Katch and Aiden Rodenberger had multi-hit games for the Knights. Katch and Pete Fiore scored two runs each.

Kennett 5, Octorara 3: Kennett, a 6A school in District One, led 4-0 early, scratched out a sixth-inning run and held on.

Jackson Leaman and Andrew Baggett had two-hit games for Octorara, Leaman driving in and scoring one run each.

Kennard-Dale 15, Lancaster Mennonite 0: It’s still, famously, basketball season at Mennonite, which lost its opener on the road.

Adam Loucks went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Rams. Koy Swanson pitched the shutout.