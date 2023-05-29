Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon baseball league was something of a Shohei Ohtano thing this spring - many of the best players were huge with the bat and on the pitching mound.

Consider Solanco’s Tyler Burger, who hit .462 with a 1.372 OPS and four home runs and went 4-1 on the mound with the 2.04 earned-run average.

Or Jason Long of Lampeter-Strasburg, who hit .356 and slugged .512 with 19 RBI and went 7-2 on the mound with a 1.2 ERA and four complete games.

Or Griffin Gonzalez, who racked up a .966 OPS and an 0.88 ERA for 3-17 Lebanon.

That threesome is among the all-Section Two all-star first team voted on by section coaches and announced last week.

Section and league champion Ephrata placed five players on the first team: DH Coy Schwanger (.422 batting average, .500 on-baseball percentage), OF Ryan Bromirski (.488 BA, .610 OBP, 19 runs, 11 stolen bases), INF Drew Hurst (.326 BA, .466 OBP), P Dillon Shortuse (3-0, 1.17 ERA, 30 strikeouts in 18 innings) and freshman P Camryn Simes (3-0, 1.89 ERA).

From section runner-up L-S, which joined Ephrata in the championship game of the league playoffs: Long, INF/P Peyton Harsh (.333 BA, 4-2 with 36 Ks in 33 innings), INF/P Anthony Turek (.362 BA, .479 OBP) and INF Will Bailey (.424 BA, 12 stolen bases).

Elizabethtown had four first-teamers: INF Luis Perez Alfaro (.422 BA, .509 OBP, 1.132 OPS), INF/P Isaiah Shayter (.316 BA, .125 opponents’ BA), OF Braden Cummings (.948 OPS), and P Kaden Kimble (3-0, 2.73 ERA, 25 Ks).

Also on the first team: Solanco INF Nate Harnish (.426 BA, 1.172 OPS, 16 RBI), Conestoga Valley INF Evan Lapp (.333 BA).

Honorable mention:

Ephrata - OF/P Tanner McCracken (.455 OBP), freshman INF Chase Prange (.460 OBP), P Ben Burkey (32 Ks in 29 innings).

Elizabethtown - OF Josh Rudy (.423 OBP), OF Cade Capello (.380 OBP), P Evan Hassinger (1.70 ERA).

Lampeter-Strasburg - C Justin White (.333 BA), OF Luke Brenneman (.408 OBP).

Lebanon - OF Yostin Guerrero (.300 BA), P Jordy Polanco (2.35 ERA).

Solanco - P Brayden Herr (1.96 ERA).