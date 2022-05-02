Penn Manor’s Hunter Sipel will be a Division One college pitcher next year. He looked like one Monday night.

Sipel threw a two-hit shutout as the Comets beat Manheim Township 2-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game in Millersville.

The Comets, 10-6 overall, are on a roll, having defeated Section One powers Township and Warwick in the last four days. Penn Manor, Hempfield (which rolled past Cedar Crest 11-1 Monday) and Township are now tied for section place in the section and a league playoff berth.

All the contenders have two section games remaining. The league season ends Friday, weather permitting.

Penn Manor scored both of their runs in the first inning on consecutive singles by Isaac Braegelmann, Bryce Avery and Sipel, a bases-loaded walk from Dalton Green, and a double-play ground out.

After that, Township starting pitcher Fisher Druck was almost as good as Sipel, striking out eight and allowing no more scoring.

Sipel, a Kent State commit, whiffed nine, walked one and needed just 85 pitches against one of the league’s best lineups.

Manheim Central 13, Elco 3: L-L Section Three leader Central kept cruising with a 10-run-rule-shortened, five-inning win in Manheim.

Two sophomores, center fielder Ky Watson and shortstop Nolan Book, carried big bats for the Barons. Watson went 3-for-4 with five RBI. Book had two doubles, scored twice and drove in three.

Cayde Connelly allowed two earned runs over four innings on the mound for Central, 14-1 overall, 9-0 in Section Three.

Ephrata 13, Lebanon 3: The Mounts trailed 2-1 into the fifth inning, but then exploded late to retain first place in Section Two.

Tanner McCracken went 2-for-2 with three RBI for Ephrata, 12-4 overall, 7-1 in the section. Mason Hagen also drove in three, going 1-for-2.

The first five hitters in the Ephrata lineup - Coy Schwanger, Drew Hurst, Dawson Shelley, Aaron Hershberger and Ryan Bromnirski - scored two runs each. The Mounts stole six bases.

Winning pitcher Brody Martin allowed two runs in five innings, striking out eight.

Randy Polanco homered for the Cedars.

Octorara 4, Garden Spot 3: The Spartans took a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning on the road, before Octorara came up with a three-run seventh and won it with a run in the eighth.

Weston Stoltzfus had a pair of hits, scored a run and, critically, pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth in relief, getting all six outs via strikeouts.

Ray McKenna also had two hits, and Jackson Leaman drove in a pair of runs for the Braves (9-8, 5-4 in Section Three).

Annville-Cleona 6, Columbia 4: The Dutchmen have quietly won five straight to set up a showdown Wednesday at Lancaster Catholic that will likely decide the Section Four title.

A-C (9-7, 6-1) took advantage of Columbia mistakes to score five in the first inning Monday and hang on. The Dutchmen had just five hits. Julion Biondollo had a pair of RBI.

Lancaster Catholic (14-2, 6-2) beat Eastern York 6-2 in a non-league outing Monday.