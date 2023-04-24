Two years ago, Manheim Central’s baseball team went to the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament. One year ago, the Barons won the District Three 5A championship and made the state quarterfinals.

Ten days ago, the current Barons, who seem comparable on paper to the previous two editions, lost 9-0 to Cocalico. It was their third loss in four games, and they were an unthinkable 4-5 overall.

Coach Jason Thompson’s solution? Take the weekend off, fellas.

“We normally would practice (Saturday or Sunday),’’ Thompson said Monday. “We took a complete reset and didn’t do anything. They got a nice reset, a nice mental break, and since then they’ve been way more positive, intense, competitive and locked in.’’

Tell Donegal about it.

Central beat the Indians, their presumptive rival at the top of Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, 7-0 in Manheim Monday. It was the Barons’ fifth straight win, and they are back in the section lead alone.

They exploded for all seven runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Six of the seven came on two-out hits.

“Those are absolute back-breakers for an opponent, and for the opponent’s pitching,’’ Thompson said.

The bottom of the batting order played a big role. In the second, eight-hole hitter Cayde Connelly drew a two-out walk. Chase Travitz then singled, and (back to the top of the order) Ty Clugston and Ky Watson delivered RBI singles.

Nolan Book led off the third with a triple, followed by a Jared Murray single. Two outs later, and again back to the eight spot, Connelly drilled a towering two-run homer to left field. The big blow in the fourth was Colin Neiles’ two-run single with, yes, two outs.

On the run-prevention side, lefthander Murray, he of the multiple-no-hitter junior year, had some command issues early. Donegal had runners on first and second with nobody out in the second when he seemed to find something.

“I felt like I just needed to bear down,’’ Murray said. “Sometmes I feel like I’m more confident (working from) the stretch, just pounding away. I was probably throwing a few more fastballs than usual.’’

Fourteen of Murray’s next fifteen pitches were strikes, as he struck out the side, to begin a stretch of 11 strikeouts in 15 plate appearances.

Murray, bound for Palm Beach Atlantic University next year, is 5-0 with an 0.86 earned-run average and 47 strikeouts in 24 innings.

“I’m glad he’s on our side, that’s for sure,’’ Thompson said.

Central is 9-5 overall, 7-2 in the section.

Donegal dropped to 8-5, 6-3 but is still only a game out of the section lead, and gets another shot at the Barons Monday in Mount Joy.

Hempfield 8, Warwick 4: The Black Knights moved back into sole first place in Section One behind lights-out relief pitching from Aiden Rodenberger.

Warwick (7-5, 6-2) led 3-0 early, but Hempfield scored five in the fourth. The Knights were clinging to a 5-4 lead when Rodenberger took the mound in the fifth and got the last eight outs, allowing one hit and no runs.

Hempfield (11-3, 8-1) got big games at the plate from Stephen Katch (2-for-4), Michael Rieker (2-for-2, two runs scored, one RBI), Josh Toole (two-run double) and Pete Fiore (1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI).