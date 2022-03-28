Manheim Central’s baseball team won 25 games last season, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship, and reached the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament featuring left-handed pitching ace Colton Book.

You may recall that junior righty Connor Rohrer gave the Barons huge performances in big spots, including a two-hit shutout of Lampeter-Strasburg in the L-L championship game, and a 16-strikeout two-hitter in the Barons’ defeat of Abington Heights in the state quarterfinals.

Book is off to Division One Stony Brook University. Rohrer is back, leading a Central team that seems, as the L-L season begins this week, potentially as capable as last year’s.

“We kinda feel that way,’’ veteran coach Jason Thompson said. “In fact, we think the potential is there for us to be a more consistent lineup.’’

Impressive. But will it be enough, in what looks like a loaded L-L?

Manheim Twp. went 20-0 last year, sent what seemed like most of its lineup off to college ball and, … returns pitcher Ben Shenosky, a Virginia Tech commit, pitcher/outfielder J.T. Weaver (Shippensburg), an all-L-L Section One catcher, Ryan Flury (Bloomsburg), shortstop Michael Heckman (Shippensburg), P/1B Fisher Druck (Penn State-Harrisburg), etc.

“People are probably writing us off,’’ Township coach Matt Kirchoff said, although no L-L coaches are. “I tell our kids, we’re not going anywhere.’’

Warwick made the 6A state tournament last year and returns both its stud starting pitchers, lefty Matt Seibert and righty Matt Williams, among nine players who contributed.

It’s hard to know who to leave out in Section One. Hempfield had a rare so-so year with a young group a year ago, but opened last week with an 11-0 win at Lower Dauphin in which it got dominant pitching from Austin Dunlap.

Penn Manor will build around a D-1 pitcher, Hunter Sipel, bound for Kent State, who had an 0.43 ERA last season.

Cedar Crest has arms and weapons and figures to be better. McCaskey opened last week with a narrow 4-3 loss to Governor Mifflin, a District Three 6A finalist a year ago.

“It’s always a challenge,’’ said Warwick coach Bill Weismandel. “We consider every Section One game a big one.’’

The Section Two favorite is probably Lampeter-Strasburg, which won it last year and reached the championship game of the L-L playoffs. The Pioneers should be strong up the middle with C Andrew Whitehead, SS Giovanni Malatesta (a Washington College commit) and CF Isaiah Parido (Messiah College).

The Pioneers also have a quality brother act on the mound in senior Gehrig Harsh (named for Lou) and junior Peyton Harsh (named for Manning/Walter).

Expect Ephrata, a strong program with a very young team a year ago, to be back in the fight, led by junior all-section catcher Coy Schwanger. Elizabethtown finished last year winning eight of 10, and returns an all-section OF, Mitchell Garber, who’s the grandson of ex-big league pitcher Gene Garber.

Section Three sent three teams to the state playoffs last season: Manheim Central, Cocalico and Elco. Incredibly, Elco finished third in the section, didn’t make the league playoffs, but won the District Three 4A championship and reached the state quarterfinals.

Cocalico returns a pitcher, Alex Walker, who was a postseason anchor a year ago, when the Eagles’ only losses were to Manheim Central, Manheim Township, powerhouse Red Land and in the state playoffs.

Consider the battle joined by Donegal, which beat Elco 15-4 last week behind superb pitching by Jaden Fabian.

In Section Four, Lancaster Catholic has won six straight section titles. Coach Ty Book stepped down after the season, and was replaced by Steve Remley, who had been the JV coach.

The transition will be eased considerably by the Wingenroth brothers, Brandon, a senior P/SS who’ll play at Penn State, and Nathan, a junior CF with game-changing speed who’s committed to D-1 Elon.

The league playoffs are scheduled to begin Saturday, May 14 at the home fields of the four section champs. The semifinals will be played May 17 at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field, and the final at 7 p.m. May 19 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.