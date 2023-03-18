Easy prediction: The Lancaster-Lebanon League won’t be better in baseball this spring than it was last spring.

Consider: Warwick won the Class 6A state championship and the District Three 6A title.

In 3A, Lancaster Catholic won the district and reached the state final.

Manheim Central won the 5A District championship and got to the state quarterfinals.

Donegal, which didn’t win its L-L Section and lost in the quarterfinals of the league playoffs, got to the 5A state semis, where it lost to eventual champ Bethel Park.

None of the above even reached the championship game of the league playoffs, where Manheim Township beat Ephrata.

The Mounts got to the 5A district final, where they lost to Central, and beat Peters Twp., then the top-ranked team in Pennsylvania, in the first round of states.

Manheim Township lost in the first round of states, 1-0, to state finalist Bethlehem Liberty.

You get the idea.

And yet being comparable to 2022 seems more than possible.

“Lancaster is just good in sports,’’ said Manheim Township coach Matt Kirchoff, “and I think the number one sport around here is baseball.’’

The schedule: Each section in the league will play a 15-game league schedule of three games each against section opponents, plus as many as five non-league games. No more crossovers.

The three-game head-to-head series will serve as the first tiebreaker in two-game ties for section titles and league playoff berths. District Three power rating will break three-way ties.

The regular season begins Monday. The league playoffs begin Monday, May 11 with quarterfinal games hosted by the four section champs.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at Ephrara’s War Memorial Fieldm and the final for 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The section favorites:

Section One: Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Warwick.

Outlook: Warwick won the biggest prize there is in 2022. Township won the L-L title.

Section coaches seem to think it’s Hempfield’s turn, news that coach Jeremy Morrison took tepidly.

“I don’t know, … we have good numbers,’’ he said. “We have plenty of returning experience. That’s helpful.’’

The Black Knights return key pieces who missed all or part of last year with injuries, notably P/infielder Steven Katch, who was very good as a sophomore.

Speaking of sophs, Morrison has a good one in a key spot in C Josh Toole. He’ll work with what could be a deep mound staff: seniors Hunter Williams, Dawson Kuhn and Aiden Rodenberger and junior Logan Harrelson.

Manheim Township, said Kirchoff, “is probably the least experienced we’ve been in 3-4 years.’’

He didn’t say least talented. Two Blue Streaks will play Division One college baseball: P/3B Gavin Glass (Army) and P/SS Ryan Brader (Manhattan). Catcher Nick Tomlinson, who’ll also pitch, is committed to Penn State-Harrisburg.

Warwick lost a lot, and coach Bill Weismandel said last week he’s a long way from settling on a lineup, but returners P/OF Seth Adomnik, infielder Chase Martin, and P/OF Brenden Stuhltrager were big parts of the championship run.

Section Two: Conestoga Valley, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lebanon, Solanco.

Ephrata got 20 wins and a memorable postseason last year with a very young team that, by the end, wasn’t so young.

Key pieces back incluse P/OF Tanner McCracken (9-1 plus a save in 53 innings), Ryan Bromirski (.420 BA, 1.113 OPS), and C Coy Schwanger (.419 BA, 1.113 OPS).

Schwanger is recovering from an injury, which could impact the Mounts early.

Lampeter-Strasburg won the section a year ago, thanks to two wins over the Mounts that went down to the last pitch.

The Pioneers should be good again, with returning pitchers Jason Long and Peyton Harsh (5-0) and infielder Will Bailey (.327). Long, who will play at Messiah College, hit .403 with five home runs last year.

Section Three: Cocalico, Donegal, Elco, Garden Spot, Manheim Central, Octorara.

Outlook: No L-L team returns as many proven studs as Manheim Central. Unless its Donegal. Should be an interesting race, the first head-to-head meeting coming in Mount Joy April 5.

Central threw four no-hitters last year, and two elite arms back in Jared Murray (2.02 ERA, 84 strikeouts in 48 innings) and Cayde Connelly (2.11 ERA). Rteturning all-section position players: 3B Brady Harbach (who hit .407 with a 1.074 OPS), OF Kye Watson (.467 on-base percentage) and SS Nolan Book (.464 OBP).

Donegal got to the 5A state semifinals last year behind a deep pitching staff that returns anchor Jaden Fabian (1.13 ERA). The No. 2 (maybe) arm belongs to senior Caden Evans, a Widener commit.

Sophomore Coy Allman was one of the league’s top catchers as a freshman. Alex Eisenberger, who’ll play at Penn State-York, is a middle-of-the-order bat, and SS Landon Baughman is a quality leadoff man who’ll play at Lebanon Valley College.

Section Four: Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley.

Outlook: The clearest favorite in the league is Lancaster Catholic, which went 23-4 last year, won the section, the district 3A title and reached the state final.

It welcomes back two future Division One college players, OF/leadoff man Nathan Wingenroth (Elon) and P Noah Zimmerman (Georgia Southern).

Zimmerman went 12-2 with an 0.85 ERA and 110 strikeouts. Wingenroth hit .378 with a .533 on-base percentage. Throw in veteran catcher Will Cranford, who hit .342, and a returning core of regulars from last year, and the Crusaders appear set to play deep into June.