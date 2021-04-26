Here’s some foreboding news for the rest of the Lancaster-Lebanon League from Manheim Township coach Matt Kirchoff:

“I tell the kids, ‘We still haven’t played our best game.’ And they would agree with that.’’

Heading into Monday’s game at Ephrata, the Blue Streaks were 13-0, alone in first place in L-L Section One and atop the District Three power rankings in Class 6A.

More foreboding news for Township opponents: The Streaks played five games in six days last week. As the games and wear-and-tear on pitching arms have piled up, Township’s bats have come to life.

Drew Sassaman, a senior second baseman headed for Penn State-Harrisburg, is hitting .487 with 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

Leadoff man/centerfielder Kyle Musser, a Cornell commit, is at .366 with 13 RBI and 18 runs. Ryan Jones, a first baseman/DH, is hitting .486.

Some of Township’s foundational arms have also been foundational bats, including Colin Fitzgerald (.394, 10 RBI), Dylan King (.342, 20 RBI) and Evan Clark (.372, 13 RBI).

It hasn’t all been a pleasure cruise. Township trailed rival Hempfield 5-0 at home April 5 before grinding out an unsightly 10-9 win. It won a 2-0 pitcher’s duel at Warwick April 12. Last week the Streaks were down 4-0 to Lampeter-Strasburg in the fifth inning, before scoring three in the fifth and sixth to win, 6-5.

The Streaks have kicked the ball around from time to time; they had five errors in the Hempfield game and three against L-S. Musser will miss this week after fouling a pitch off his foot. Shortstop Michael Heckman missed a couple games last week with a knee injury.

As a result, Kirchoff said he planned to bring a couple JVs up to the varsity Monday.

Overall, though, Township is one of the few teams that could go into this season with high expectations, because so many of the Streaks contributed on the varsity the last time there was a season, in 2019. So far, those expectations have been met.

“Everything’s holding up pretty well,’’ Kirchoff said.”We have a shot to win every game.’’

L-L playoffs: It’s too early to start talking about matchups for the league playoffs, but we at least know the format. In the quarterfinals Saturday, May 15, Section champions will host runners-up with Section One matched with Section Four and SectionTwo with Three.

The semifinals will be played at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field. The final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, also at Ephrata.

Games to watch this week: Cocalico, 8-2, 5-1 and just a game behind Manheim Central in Section Two, gets a shot at the Barons Wednesday in Manheim.

Cedar Crest, just a game behind Township for the Section One lead, hosts Warwick, twice beaten in the league, Wednesday in South Lebanon.