Lancaster Catholic went 13-6-1 in 2019, the last time there was a high school baseball season, and bowed out in the first round of both the league and district playoffs.

“The joke around here,’’ coach Ty Book said Thursday, “is that that’s a rebuilding year.’’

It's a joke based on reality; Catholic won the state Class 3A championship in 2018.

The rebuild is looking like a mansion after one week of the new season. The Crusaders are 2-0, having outscored Middletown and Pequea Valley 23-0. Catholic pitchers have allowed two hits.

Pitching is the foundation. The ace is senior Josh Beck, a 6-6 lefthander whose fastball gets close to the 90 miles-per-hour mark, and whom Book described as “a bulldog.’’

Beck, a Kutztown University commit, has 13 strikeouts in six innings of the Middletown game, a 9-0 romp March 29.

“Going in, we knew what we had in Josh Beck,’’ said Book, “but we’re pretty confident in what we have with our other pitchers, too.’’

Sophomore Noah Zimmerman pitched the game-two shutout, striking out nine in six innings.

Book said he trusts at least nine guys on the mound, and there are another few underclassmen on the JV who could contribute on the varsity in a normal year.

Coleby Lopatic, who pitched the seventh inning of both games, will likely do that a lot. Book likes the fact that, as the designated hitter, Lopatic can take the mound without disrupting the defense.

There have been offensive standouts. Shortstop Brandon Wingenroth had two hits vs. Middletown including a mammoth, first-inning home run that set the tone. Pequea Valley walked him four times. Junior Nick Trott went 3-for-3 against Pequea with a home run, a triple, a bunt single and five RBI. Catcher Will Cranford, a sophomore, is hitting .500.

The pitching depth is about to be tested. The Crusaders have six scheduled games in 12 days from Monday through Friday, April 16.

Reinhart resurgence: Cedar Crest senior pitcher Dalton Reinhart has had some tough luck, even by the standards of class of 2021 athletes.

Reinhart missed his entire freshman baseball season due to a torn ACL. Like all his classmates, he missed the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic. COVID-19 has also taken its toll on Reinhart’s family. His grandfather, former Lebanon Catholic football coach Bob Adams, whom Reinhart calls his “best friend,’’ is currently recovering from a nasty bout with COVID-19.

(Reinhart’s mother, the former Angie Adams, was a member of Lebanon Catholic’s 1992 state championship basketball team.)

So it is that the Falcons went into the season with a number-one pitcher who, despite being a senior, had thrown only 10 career innings, as a sophomore in 2019.

"Talking to my family, they said, 'You've gotta make a positive out of this.' " Reinhart told Pat Huggins of the Lebanon Daily News.

"Working out and getting stronger was definitely a positive. And slowing down my life. My life was going really fast back then for how old I was, when I was 14 or 15.”

Reinhart’s time is finally here. He delivered a complete-game shutout in Crest’s season opener last Tuesday, allowing two hits.

Grandpa was there to see it.

"I kind of forgot how awesome it is to be on the mound," Reinhart said.

Games to watch this week: Elco goes to Manheim Central Monday in a game between 2-0 teams that sit atop Section Three. Also Monday, longtime rivals Hempfield and Manheim Township, both District Three semifinalists in 2019, face off in Neffsville.

Conestoga Valley, 2-0 including a win over Lampeter-Strasburg last week, hosts Solanco, 1-0 and an expected Section Two contender.

Cedar Crest, 2-0 with a defeat of Warwick in week one, faces a tough week - at Hempfield Wednesday and at Township Friday.