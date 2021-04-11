Managing a pitching staff this spring, when nobody’s played in two years, with volatile early-spring weather and pitch-count restrictions, might be the hardest part of a high school baseball coach’s job.

Except on the regular occasions when all Manheim Central coach Jason Thompson has to do is hand the ball to Colton Book.

Book, a senior lefthander, is 2-0 on the still-young season, having allowed one run and struck out 25 in 10 innings.

“Colton has pitched for us since 10th grade,’’ Thompson said Sunday. “We knew what we had in him.’’

Book is 6-4, 225. He throws four pitches - a change, curve, slider that’s hard on lefthanders, and a fastball than ranges in the upper 80s - for strikes. He is headed to Division One Stony Brook in the fall, and to a wood-bat league for major-college level players, at Stony Brook’s behest, about a week after Central’s season ends.

He has led, but not carried, the Barons to a 5-0 start. Central, which won 20 games in 2019, has had only one close game so far, a 6-5 defeat of Cocalico March 29.

The number two pitcher, Connor Rohrer, is 2-0. The fifth win went to Wyatt Becker in his only start; Becker has otherwise been a relief ace, throwing the last inning of each of Book’s wins.

The team earned-run average is 1.23. The breakout offensive star has been senior second baseman Riley McGallicher, who’s hitting .438. Book can also rake; he has already hit three home runs.

“Our pitching and defense have been really good,’’ said Thompson, who added that, despite scoring 27 runs in their last two games, romps over Octorara and Northern Lebanon, “To be honest, we haven’t hit our stride offensively yet.’’

Yikes.

Dutchmen by the numbers: It is possible for a player to have a higher on-base percentage (hits plus walks divided by plate appearances) than slugging percentage (total bases divided by at-bats)?

Not if you’re Babe Ruth. Otherwise, yes, but it’s rare; a 2008 FanGraphs article found 13 major-league players who had done it over 3,000 plate appearances in the previous 35 years.

Through six games, Annville-Cleona has done it as a team.

“We’re working with what we have,’’ said coach Mike Miller. “Steal, bunt, move runners, … you got to do what you got to do.’’

The Dutchmen, 3-0 in L-L Section Four (and 3-3 overall) are hitting .320. The team OBP is .425.

Of their 48 hits, 40 have been singles and none have been home runs. They’ve stolen 26 bases in 27 tries.

The poster kid is junior Corey Swingholm, who’s hitting .579 with an OPS of 1.273, five stolen bases in five tries, and has played an error-free second base.

A-C has returned no players who contributed on the varsity in 2019. The one expected foundational veteran, catcher Jeremy Seyfert, will miss the season with an ice hockey injury.

Miller has tried to save his pitching for league games. The three non-league losses have been largely because he’s run out of arms. Fifteen minutes before one game he learned that three players would be out pending contract tracing for COVID-19.

“Another thing we have to think about is making sure the JV games are played,’’ said Miller, noting that some Section Four teams don’t have a JV.

“It’s important that those kids stay connected. Everyday, we’ve been scrambling.’’

This week: Crossover games, which don’t count toward section standings this year, are the focus. Two big ones, both Friday: Cedar Crest (4-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1) and Manheim Central (5-0) at Lancaster Catholic (5-0).