By Mike Gross

mgross@lnpnews.com

Lampeter-Strasburg’s strange mastery of Ephrata got wobbly late Wednesday, but held.

The Pioneers survived a rocky seventh inning and beat the Mounts for a seventh straight time, 4-2 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two game under the lights Wednesday at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field.

Ephrata is 8-2, both losses to L-S. Last year the two meetings between the rivals went down to the last pitch and essentially decided the Section Two title.

No conclusions can be drawn, said L-S coach Jeff Swarr.

“I mean, high school baseball is, … they’re very solid,’’ he said of the Mounts. “They do a great job. We just do the best we can.’’

The story for most of the night was L-S senior righthander Jason Long, who took a no-hitter into the sixth.

He featured a well-located fastball in the 80s and a sharp breaking ball, got quick outs and good defensive support.

“He’s a workhorse in the classroom and that translates to the field,’’ Swarr said of Long. “He stays in the moment and makes the pitches that he can make.’’

Long’s first spot of bother came at bat, when he singled with teammate Anthony Turek, who had also singled, on second. The ball got loose in the outfield, and then got thrown around a bit, allowing Turek to score to make it 2-0. Long tried to go to second in the tumult and was tagged out, tweaked an ankle on the play.

Between innings Long had a trainer work on him for a few minutes and got back out there. Swarr relaxed when he saw his guy throwing warmup pitches, but said that, “I’ve known him since he was 10 years old. He’s earned a lot of rope.’’

When Ephrata’s Coy Schwanger laced a double to left-center with two outs in the sixth to end the no-hitter, Long was still under the 70-pitch mark.

Long got the third out against a big bat, Ephrata cleanup hitter Brenden Kapczynski, by snapping off two straight breaking balls that Kapczynski swung through.

The seventh, both ends of it, we less clean and crisp then what preceded it. L-S scored two in the seventh on Long’s single, two walks and a pair of Ephrata errors.

Ephrata put together a rally in the bottom half on Chase Prange’s leadoff single, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a botched rundown play and an RBI single by pinch hitter Detric Mitchell.

It was 4-2, the L-S bullpen was stirring and Long was coming up against the pitch limit. Ephrata leadoff man Ryan Bromirski, one of the league’s most consistent hitters this spring, sent a solid grounder up the middle toward short that Cayden Cee, the Pioneers’ shortstop, turned into a dramatic, game-ending 6-3 double play.

“Obviously, we didn’t handle (the rundown) for an execution standpoint, but we handled it as far as a response,’’ Swarr said. “Our guys don’t panic.’’

They take the Section Two lead alone as the season nears the halfway point, a season in which section rivals play three times, one more than in the past.

These section rivals meet again, at L-S, April 28