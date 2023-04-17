Lampeter-Strasburg’s baseball team started the season 0-2. Its only loss since was to Elizabethtown a week ago.

L-S avenged that one on the road Monday, scoring four runs in the first inning, and six in the sixth to win 10-4, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two game.

Will Bailey and Tanner Groff were the big guns at the plate. Bailey went 3-for-4 with a three-run double, two runs scored and three RBI. Groff had a three-run double about his two hits, and four RBI.

Peyton Harsh pitched a complete game for the winners, striking out six. L-S (5-1, 8-3) takes the L-L Section Two lead into a key trip to Ephrata Wednesday.

Manheim Township 3, Penn Manor 1: Township pitcher Gavin Glass is emerging as a key element in the Section One race, and led the Blue Streaks to a win in a pitcher’s duel in Millersville.

Glass’ earned-run average, in starting and relief roles, is now 1.31 after a complete-game six-hitter.

Ben Connors and Ty Jenkins had two-hit games for the Streaks (4-2, 6-3).

Isaac Braegelmann had an RBI double for the Comets (3-3, 7-2), who have lost three of four after a 6-0 start.

Hempfield 10, Cedar Crest 0: The Black Knights stayed a half-game ahread of Warwick in Section One behind a lights-out pitching performance by Stephen Katch.

Katch threw a five-inning, Mercy Rule-shortened one-hitter, striking out 13. Aiden Rodenberger went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Hempfield, and Drew Benchich went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Hempfield is 5-1, 8-2.

Pequea Valley 5, Annville-Cleona 1: In Section Four, the Braves’ Stephen Smucker threw a no-hitter through six innings, before PIAA pitch-count restrictions intervened.

The Dutchmen got a hit - a triple by Cameron Connelly - and scored in the seventh, but Pequea had cracked it open with three runs in the sixth. Smucker also went 2-for-3 at bat with a walk and an RBI. Logan Zynn had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

The Braves are 4-2, 7-4. A-C, which beat Pequea Valley last week, is 3-3, 4-5.

Lancaster Catholic 10, Columbia 0: After a mercy-rule shortened romp Monday, the Crusaders have won seven in a row by a combined 67-5.

Liam Ahern pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Nate Wingenroth went 2-for-2 with a home run, double and three RBI. Dylan Banzhof went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

The Crusaders are 6-0 in Section Four, 7-1 overall.

Northern Lebanon 11, Columbia 1: The Vikings improved to 4-2 in Section Four, 8-2 overall thanks in part to a big game from sophomore Brian Bicksler.

Bicksler struck out 13 in a six-inning three-hitter, and went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI. James Voight had three hits and two RBI for the Vikes.

Cooper Marley went 2-for-3 for Columbia (1-5, 1-8).

Solanco 8, Conestoga Valley 3: The Buckskins pulled within a run with two in the sixth, but Solanco answered with five in the bottom of the inning and rolled to a Section Two win at home.

Tyler Burger pitched six strong innings, including 13 strikeouts, to get the win, and had a home run, a double, a run scored an two RBI.

The Mules (3-2, 5-5) also got two-hit games from Lucas Vilk and Brayden Herr.

Caden Miller went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base, a runs scored and two RBI for CV (1-5, 3-7).

Donegal 6, Cocalico 3: The Indians trailed 2-1 before scoring five in the third en route to their third straight win in Section Three.

Donegal got a huge game from Brock Hammaker, who pitched a complete-game three-hitter and went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring twice and reaching base four times. Coy Allman also had two hits for Donegal (3-2, 6-4).

Manheim Central 6, Octorara 3: The Barons fell behind 3-0 before righting the ship and ending a two-game losing streak in Section Three.

Kye Watson and Nolan Book had two-hit games for Central (4-2, 5-5), and Ty Clugston had a double and two RBI. Pitcher Jared Murray improved to 3-0, striking out eight in five innings.

For Octorara (2-4, 4-7), Murphy went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI.

Ephrata 9, Lebanon 1: The Mounts tuned up for Wednesday’s key Section Two matchup with Lampeter-Strasburg with an easy win under the lights.

Ryan Bromirski with 2-for-3 with three runs scored out of the leadoff spot for Ephrata. Drew Hurst went 3-for-5, and Brenden Kapczynski and Chase Prange had two hits each.

Ephrata is 5-1, 8-1.