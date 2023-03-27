Ephrata improved to 2-0 on the young baseball season with a 10-4 defeat of Warwick at War Memorial Field Monday.

The Mounts scored five in the first inning and stayed in control the rest of the way.

Trent Wolf and Ben Burkey shared the work on the mound for the Mounts. Wolf allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out five. Burkey threw the last three frames, allowed an unearned run and struck out six.

Ephrata, which reached the championship games of the District Three Class 5A and Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs last season, got 10 runs out of six hits, only one of them for extra bases. They walked eight times and stole six bases.

Leadoff man Ryan Bromirski scored three runs, going 1-for-2 with two walks.

Drew Hurst went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, and scored twice. Brendan Kapczynski went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Wolf and Tanner McCracken also drive in two runs each.

Warwick, which won the Class 6A state championship a year ago, has started the season 0-2.

Sawyer Martin had two hits for the Warriors.