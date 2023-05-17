Lancaster Catholic’s baseball team dominated Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and, accordingly, the Section Four all-star team as chosen in voting by section coaches and announced Monday.

Anchoring the Crusaders through a 17-2 regular season, 15-0 in Section games, were pitcher Noah Zimmerman and OF/P Nathan Wingenroth. Zimmerman went 3-0 with an 0.15 earned-run average and 86 strikeouts in 48 innings.

If there was a section MVP award, Wingenroth would likely have won it. He hit .491 with a .595 on-base percentage, four home runs and 19 stolen bases and is an elite defensive center fielder.

Joining them on the first team were teammates Jackson Gates, Chase Danielson, Ty George and Will Cranford.

Gates compiled a 1.03 ERA in 34 innings on the mound. Danielson hit .417 with 18 RBI and 19 runs scored. George, a freshman, played outstanding defense at third base and hit .365. Cranford, a senior catcher, hit .316.

Resurgent Northern Lebanon (14-7) finished second in the section, qualified for the league and District Three playoffs, and placed on the first team outfielders Moises Gonzalez and Xander McQuaide, and designated hitter Dylan Fegley.

Gonzalez hit .333 with a .528 on-base mark. Fegley hit .314 with 18 RBI. McQuaide his .314 and slugged .529 with 21 RBI.

Pequea Valley (12-8), also qualified for districts and placed pitcher Myles Furlong, infielder Peyton Temple and infielder Stephen Smucker on the first team.

Furlong had a 2.87 ERA in 48 innings. He also hit .390 with a .486 on-base. Temple hit .423 with a monster 1.131 on-base plus slugging, or OPS. Smucker, a sophomore, hit .387 with 17 RBI.

The second team included, from Catholic, pitcher Liam Ahern (0.50 ERA in 28 innings), outfielder Drew Walker (.321 BA, .433 on-base), infielder Dylan Banzhof (.365) and DH Levi Hackman (.425 on-base).

From Northern Lebanon, on the second team, were pitcher Owen Walmer (1.24 ERA), freshman pitcher Adrian Gonzalez (2.72 ERA, three complete games), sophomore infielder Riley Messinger (1.005 OPS), outfielder James Voight (.408 on-base) and catcher DJ Byerly (.438 on-base).

Also on the second team: Pequea Valley outfielder Jayden Stoltzfus (.409 on-base, 22 runs scored), Annville-Cleona infielder Noah Morcom (.412 on-base) and Annville-Cleona infielder Julian Biondollo (.327 BA, .470 OBP).

Honorable mention: Logan Zynn of Pequea Valley, Jack Getty of Annville-Cleona, Reese VanScoten of Lancaster Catholic, Jared Ecenroad of Northern Lebanon, Peyton Gilbert and Cooper Marley of Columbia and Broden King of Lancaster Mennonite.